New Energy Vehicles Market 2021-2026 | Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Business Trends, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast New Energy Vehicles Market is to register a growing CAGR in the forecast period 2026

The word “new energy vehicle” is used for automobiles such as plug-in electric vehicles and automobiles that run or work on electric batteries. The amount of cars that use petroleum fuel is growing day by day, emitting oxide of nitrogen and oxide of sulfur, causing pollution. A new design, a new energy vehicle, was implemented to avoid this by government in different nations. In electric battery energy is stored inside the vehicle, making it operable. These automobiles do not need any kind of environmentally dangerous fuel, gas or oil.

Global new energy vehicles market is to register a growing CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging preference for energy efficient vehicles and various government initiatives.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global new energy vehicles market are Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Nissan, Tesla, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, Renault, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Volkswagen, Honda Motor Company, Fiat Automobiles, BYD Company Ltd, CHERY, ZOTYE AUTO Zotye Holding Group, YUTONG, BAIC Group, ETW International., Zhongtong Bus, Geely Auto, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited and JAC Motors among others.

Segmentation : Global New Energy Vehicles Market

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Buses

Industrial Vehicles

Scooters

Others

By Energy Type

BEV’s

PHEV’s

FCEV’s

By Power Source

Stored Electricity

On Board Electric Generator

By Powertrain

Series Hybrid

Parallel Hybrid

Combined Hybrid

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2019, Kia Motors is planning to launch cost effective electric vehicles in India in partnership with Hyundai Motors and with government support under FAME II scheme. Hyundai Motor Group is also launching four new models including its upcoming SUV Seltos.

In August 2019, Tesla launched Model 3 in South Korea. Under 10 hours, these vehicles can be fully charged. They are very cost effective and have advantages of small pack of batteries. Tesla has to face strict regulations of the government in South Korea.

Country Level Analysis

The New Energy Vehicles market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the New Energy Vehicles market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of New Energy Vehicles Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on New Energy Vehicles market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the New Energy Vehicles market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in New Energy Vehicles market.

