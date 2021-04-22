Missiles hit a US military base at Baghdad Airport. There are no victims USA

At least three missiles hit Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on Thursday evening.

The information was confirmed to Reuters by Iraqi security officials. According to the same source, the missiles fell near an area of ​​the airport used as shelter for the United States Armed Forces. No injuries or casualties have been reported to date.

In a statement, Iraqi forces reiterate that the missiles fell near the perimeter of this airport. Iraqi security forces have found and deactivated more missiles that never fired on the roof of an empty house from where the missiles departed, the statement said.

The authorship of the recordings has not yet been claimed.

Thursday’s attacks came after another similar attack that took place on April 18 and targeted the Balad Iraqi military airfield, which is home to some US contractors. The attack wounded two Iraqi soldiers.