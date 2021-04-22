Letters to the director’s opinion

Lessons vs. University Education

The news that several higher education institutions have decided to keep the lectures at a distance motivated Mr. António Campos de Almeida’s displeasure [na carta intitulada “Aulas vs. ensino superior”], based on the argument that teachers had priority in vaccination. I would like to draw the reader’s attention to the mistake made by the reader, as this measure did not cover university teachers as the Minister of Education considered that they were at lower risk than colleagues at other levels of education.

In addition, there is another reason many higher education institutions offer distance learning. Unlike other levels of education, higher education has a fair number of displaced people. In-person tuition would force them to return to the regions where they are studying, and in some cases for just over a month. I have no doubt that face-to-face teaching is preferable to distance learning because of the contact between teachers and students. However, I think that there are factors in this situation that justify the choice of theoretical subjects and that do not just reflect a possible interest of the institutions or teachers who generally prefer classroom teaching.

Leonor Santa Bárbara, Faculty of Social and Human Sciences, Universidade Nova de Lisboa

Reply to António Cândido Miguéis

The reader António Cândido Miguéis made slanderous statements about me and Carlos Antunes in a letter to the director on April 20, 2021, which I find in need and duty to be denied.

1. The organization we founded in 1970 to attack the dictatorship was called the Revolutionary Brigades (BR) and not the Red Brigades. 2. The BR ceased armed operations on April 25, 1974, both publicly and publicly. 3. BRs have nothing to do with FP 25, which they have always spoken out against in public and published form. 4. In principle, the BR did not have to commit any murders; 5. The Red Brigades were an organization that existed in Italy in the 1970s and that we never had anything to do with.

Isabel do Carmo, Lisbon

Getting the country on track

Some recent evidence suggests that the historic crime that continually fell victim to the railroad in Portugal is on the way. I refrain from confronting the dying state of the railroad with the incredible and unpunished misdeeds depicted in the existing motorway network. I’m only looking at the rest of Europe, including Spain. I see the role that rail passenger transport plays in small countries like Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland – which also have highways -. I don’t talk about the big boys anymore. The same applies to the countries of the East. If someone in Europe wants to travel from one point to another without a car, the choice is obvious – the train. Only in this unfortunate country is it possible to reach a point where there is only one decent long-distance connection – that from Lisbon to Porto. I’m not sure, but I think there might be a similar situation in Greece.

António Monteiro Fernandes, Lisbon

Assembly of the Republic

I have a friend, a simple but hardworking man, whose great merit was raising his children in order to guarantee them stability and responsibility in the community to which they belong. One day after attending the Republic Congregation, he confided to me that his watery eyes touched him as he peered into the functioning chamber.

Although there are still no MPs elected from circles with a member, this friend of mine must have seen the fact that the will of the people to which he belonged was represented, a real cornerstone of the nation, and where dignity and truth the truth fill up all space. It is therefore somewhat confusing and sad to see, in light of the recent reports in the media, that some of the people elected by this people who touched my friend so much have given incorrect addresses and signed presence when using the clear and absent ones Absent people had an impermissible intention to receive more euros at the end of the month.

José Manuel Pavão, Porto