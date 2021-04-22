Lab Supplies Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Application And Forecast By 2027 || Merck & Co., Inc.; Danaher; Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.; Pace Analytical Services

The winning Lab Supplies Market report compiles far-reaching information acquired through proven research methodologies and from dedicated sources across several industries. Gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the commercial landscape with this market document. This market report assesses the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. This market analysis report puts forth an absolute overview of the market that contains various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape.

Global lab supplies market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the recent rise of online purchasing trend of lab supplies and equipments, along with the need for developing effective therapeutics for chronic diseases.

Global Lab Supplies Market By Equipment (General Equipment, Support Equipment, Specialty Equipment, Analytical Equipment, Others), End-User (Academic Institutes, Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, John Barron_Reagecon announced that they had entered into a distribution agreement with “Beijing Thorigin”. The agreement has come into place for the distribution and after sales services of Reagecon products which will be supplied from Shanghai office of Reagecon. The recently expanded products portfolios which will be distributed to an expanded geographical area are aimed at life sciences applications, environmental and geology applications.

In December 2017, Eurofins Scientific announced that they had completed the acquisition of EAG Laboratories. The acquisition was agreed at an approximate USD 780 million, this acquisition will expand the capabilities of Eurofins specifically in the materials and engineering sciences.

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lab supplies market are PerkinElmer Inc.; VWR International, LLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific; WATERS; Merck & Co., Inc.; Danaher; Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.; Pace Analytical Services, LLC; Eppendorf AG; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Hettich Instruments; John Barron_Reagecon; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Camlab Ltd; Bellco Glass; Eurofins Scientific; Medline Scientific Limited; DWK Life Sciences; VITLAB GmbH; Crystalgen, Inc.; SKS Science Products; Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Elkay Laboratory Products; Pathtech and BRAND GMBH + CO KG.

