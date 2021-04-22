In Nigeria, young people create fashion from garbage to combat the causes of pollution

In Lagos, Nigeria’s former megacity and capital, a group of teenagers travel through a mass of plastic bottles, food containers and bags that have blocked a watercourse. With gloves and masks on, they take the discarded plastic and throw it in garbage bags.

The aim is to circulate water through this man-made path to prevent flooding in the Sangotedo neighborhood, while also raising awareness of the problems caused by non-recyclable plastic.

“We have to start now because in a few years it will be too late to do anything,” said Esohe Ozigbo, a 15-year-old activist who leads the young people’s group and is focused on raising awareness of the need to Address environmental problems.

Plastic waste is ubiquitous in Lagos, the commercial capital of the most populous country in Africa with a population of around 21 million people, where litter is common on public roads.

To reinforce the message about the extent of waste in Lagos, Esohe and his fellow activists combine plastic with fabric to create the clothes they wear at their annual fashion show, where they mix trash with fashion.

The Greenfingers Wildlife Initiative, a nonprofit conservation group funded by donations, works with young people to put on shows in shopping malls. The aim is to “combine creativity with activism,” said the founder of the organization, Chinedu Mogbo.

“Instead of maybe taking everything to a landfill … we decided to put things in order and start the fashion show,” he explained.

In the parking lot of a mall in Lagos, those who shopped and looked at shop windows in early April could see the teenagers in brightly colored shopping bags, garbage bags and plastic bottles.

Esohe, who cites Swedish activist Greta Thunberg as inspiration, hoped the shows would get malls customers to rethink their actions. “We’re only teenagers, but we’re trying … to change the world,” he summed up.