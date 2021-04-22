Hydrogen Generation Market 2021: Global End Users, Analysis and Forecast 2027 – Air Liquide; Air Products Inc.; FuelCell Energy; Cummins Inc; Iwatani Corporation.; Linde

Market Overview

Hydrogen Generation Market report serves a great purpose of better decision making and achieving competitive advantage. Two of the most popular techniques namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been used while generating this report. The report saves valuable time as well as adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business. The report aids in identifying and analysing the rising trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. Global Hydrogen Generation Industry research analysis report is really a backbone for every business that wishes to boom in the market.

Hydrogen generation market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 174.63 billion by 2028, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.40% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Hydrogen generation market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing government regulations in desulphurization.

Increasing growth of the transportation sector across the globe, rising emphasis on decarbonizing energy end-use, decrease in quality of crudes along with increasing demand for cleaner fuels, prevalence of favourable government policies, introduction of fuel-cell vehicles and increased usage of renewables sources of fuel are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the hydrogen generation market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, increasing development of green hydrogen production technologies, growing number of research and development activities along with rising demand for hydrogen in building heat and power which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the hydrogen generation market in the projected timeframe mentioned above.

The Hydrogen Generation Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Hydrogen Generation Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the hydrogen generation market report are Air Liquide; Air Products Inc.; FuelCell Energy; Cummins Inc; Iwatani Corporation.; Linde; Messer Group; PLUG POWER INC.; Praxair Technology, Inc.; SHOWA DENKO K.K.; TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION; Xebec Adsorption Inc.; ALLY HI-TECH CO., LTD.; Ballard Power Systems.; CALORIC; CLAIND srl; Erre Due s.p.a.; HYGEAR HQ; NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; ProtonOnsite; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the hydrogen generation market due to the increasing number of research and development activities along with prevalence of various number of refineries in the region. Europe region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the rising demand for clean and sustainable energy in the region.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. The data analysis present in the Hydrogen Generation' Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market Scope and Market Size

Hydrogen generation market is segmented on the basis of generation and delivery mode, technology, storage and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of generating and delivery mode, the hydrogen generation market is segmented into captive, and merchant.

Based on technology, the hydrogen generation market is segmented into steam methane reforming, partial oxidation of oil, coal gasification, and electrolysis of water.

On the basis of storage, the hydrogen generation market is segmented into on-board hydrogen storage, underground hydrogen storage, and power-to-gas hydrogen storage.

Hydrogen generation market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for hydrogen generation market includes petroleum refinery, ammonia production, methanol production, transportation, power generation, chemical processing, automotive fuels, and other applications. Other applications have been further segmented into aerospace, electrical and electronics, edible fats and oils.

Based on regions, the Hydrogen Generation Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Hydrogen Generation Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Hydrogen Generation Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Hydrogen Generation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Hydrogen Generation Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Hydrogen Generation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Hydrogen Generation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Hydrogen Generation Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

