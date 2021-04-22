Home Laundry Appliances Market Share Industry Trend Report 2021 | Godrej.com; Midea Group; Electrolux; Haier lnc

The latest research report on Home Laundry Appliances Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the E-Cigarette Kits market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

Godrej.com; Midea Group; Electrolux; Haier lnc.; Flipkart.com; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool Corporation; IFB Industries Limited; LG Electronics; BSH Home Appliances Group; Candy; Miele & Cie. KG; SHARP CORPORATION and Panasonic Corporation.

Global Home Laundry Appliances Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing expenses on clothes and purchasing power of individuals.

Global Home Laundry Appliances Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

By Product Washers Dryers Steamers Smoothing Irons Others

By Technology Automatic Semi-Automatic Others

By Type Built-In Freestanding

By Distribution Channel Retail Direct E-Commerce Others



Home laundry appliances are those devices/equipments that are used to clean the clothes and textiles of a household, these appliances majorly consist of washing machines and dryers. It involves the usage of detergent and water to clean fabrics/clothes inside a washing machine, while a dryer is used to remove the moisture from the clothes after they have been washed.

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the the report ” Godrej.com; Midea Group; Electrolux; Haier lnc.; Flipkart.com; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; SAMSUNG; Whirlpool Corporation; IFB Industries Limited; LG Electronics; BSH Home Appliances Group; Candy; Miele & Cie. KG; SHARP CORPORATION and Panasonic Corporation. ”

Market Drivers:

Growing innovations and advancements in the technologies utilized resulting in effective and advanced product offerings; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding water and energy saving resulting in adoption of environmental friendly substitutes; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In January 2019, SAMSUNG announced the launch of consumer home appliances integrated with “Bixby” SAMSUNG’s voice assistant at the CES 2019 held in Las Vegas, United States. With the integration of its smart voice assistant, users can organize and schedule the washing periods. “Bixby” also suggests the washing pattern according to the load and color patterns.

