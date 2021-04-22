Herb Vapourizers Market Share Industry Trend Report 2021 | STORZ & BICKEL, FireFly, Anlerr

The latest research report on Herb Vapourizers Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the E-Cigarette Kits market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players STORZ & BICKEL, FireFly, Anlerr, Ghost Herbal Concepts Ltd., PAX Labs, Inc., Healthy Rips by Green Curative, Inc., XVapeCanada.ca., Dr. Dabber, Grenco Science, Inc., Cloudious9 Inc, Linx Vapor., among other domestic and global players.

Global Herb Vapourizers Market Scope and Market Size

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 34,463.16 million by 2027.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into desktop vapourizers and portable vapourizers. Desktop vapourizers segment is further divided into bag desktop vapourizers and whip desktop vapourizers. The portable vapourizers segment is segmented into oil vape pens, portable dry vapes, portable wax vapourizers, portable dry with oil vapourizers.

Heating method of the herb vapourizers market is segmented into convection and conduction.

Based on mechanism, the herb vapourizers market is divided into analog vapourizers and digital vapourizers. Digital vapourizers by battery life segment are segmented into 1-3 hours, 4-5 hours, 6-8 hours and above 8 hours.

On the basis of dry herb, the herb vapourizers market is segmented into dry herb, oil, wax and others.

Based on distribution channel, the herb vapourizers market is divided into specialty stores, drug stores, supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, e- commerce and others.



Rising awareness about the advantages of herb vaporizers is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as they are affordable, increasing usage for medicinal purposes, convenient to handle, and decreases the chances of lung cancer which will further drive the herb vaporizer market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This herb vapourizers market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research herb vapourizers market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

