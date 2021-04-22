Hand Sanitizer Market Share Industry Trend Report 2021 | Best Sanitizers, Inc.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Kutol

The latest research report on Hand Sanitizer Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the E-Cigarette Kits market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players Best Sanitizers, Inc.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Kutol; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Procter & Gamble; Unilever; GOJO Industries, Inc.; The Himalaya Drug company; Vi-Jon; Chattem, Inc.; Ecolab; Certus Medical; 3M; ITC Limited; S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.; The Clorox Company; Winova; bloomsberry.in; Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc.; Cleenol Group Ltd; Deb Group Ltd; Altitude Medical; EcoHydra Technologies Limited; KCWW; Lion Corporation; Medline Industries, Inc.; SAFETEC OF AMERICA, Inc.; Vectair Systems Ltd.; Whiteley Corporation; Zoono; Godrej Industries Ltd and ABC Compounding Co., Inc.

Global hand sanitizer market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising innovations provided by various manufacturers regarding the products along with significant marketing campaigns undertaken by these market players.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

By Product Form

Gel

Foam

Spray

Liquid

Hand Wipes

Others

By Type

Alcoholic

Quaternary Ammonia

Iodine

Triclosan

By Distribution Channel

Online Store

Departmental Store

Pharmacy Store

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Grocery Store

Others

By End-Use

Hospitality

Education

Healthcare

Residential

Government & Military

Commercial & Corporate

Others

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns regarding health safety and precautionary measures for wellness; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Transformation of lifestyle of individuals resulting in increased healthcare expenditure and better health measures; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Cost-effective and moisture retaining features even with purifying capabilities associated with this product is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding side effects & infections of skin with the usage of the product; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of adoption due to the presence of severe ingredients in cheaper versions of the product; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

