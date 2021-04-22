“Hackers” get details about new Apple products | technology

There is a group of cyber criminals who share plans for new products and confidential Apple documents after an attack on Quanta, a Taiwanese company that assembles multiple Apple laptops. The information was circulated on the dark internet (a series of encrypted networks used by online black market visitors) starting Tuesday after the Taiwanese technology company refused to pay a $ 50 million ransom to pay.

Now the attackers are trying to get Apple’s money: if the company pays, they will no longer pass on files containing information about the company’s new laptops and watches.

The case was first reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday. Quanta confirms the occurrence of a cyber attack, but does not disclose what kind of data was stolen, nor is it supposed to pay criminals. The Taiwanese authorities are already investigating the case.

The PUBLIC tried to contact Apple for more information but received no response from the company, which has chosen to remain silent about the situation.

The attack was alleged by REvil, an organization that coordinates ransomware attacks. This type of crime requires a ransom (ransom) to restore access to information or systems. Only in the case of Quanta does REvil attempt to use the stolen files to threaten companies affected by the supplier’s attack.

“We recommend Apple to buy back the data by May 1st,” said a publication of the group that is spread on the dark Internet. “Tim Cook can thank Quanta. A lot of time has gone into solving this problem on our part. “

In support of the allegations, the group shared details of the new iMac computers that Apple announced this week. Manufacturer Acer was the target of a similar attack in March, although the company declined to comment publicly on the case due to an ongoing investigation.