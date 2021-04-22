Global Vaccine Administration Devices Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) by Types, Top Companies, Risk Factor, Drivers, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

“Global Vaccine Administration Devices Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” New Research Report Added to Databridgemarketresearch.com database. The report width Of pages : 350 Figures: 60 And Tables: 220 in it.

Information and data provided through the large scale Vaccine Administration Devices report can be very crucial when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. Furthermore, this market research report forecasts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with type segment & market application. It also encompasses analysis, estimation, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. Global Vaccine Administration Devices market report offers the best professional in-depth study on the current state for the healthcare industry.

Vaccine administration devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,105.31 million by 2027. Growing immunization coverage and growing research in the field of vaccination are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the vaccine administration devices market in the forecast period.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-vaccine-administration-devices-market&kb

The major companies which are dealing in the vaccine administration devices market report are BD, INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, PharmaJet, Vaxxas Pty Ltd, Gerresheimer AG, Corium Inc., iHealthNet LLC, Enesi, Micropoint Technologies, SCHOTT AG (a subsidiary of Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung), 3M, Mystic Pharmaceuticals, Star Syringe Limited, NanoPass, Terumo Europe NV (a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation), D’Antonio Consultants International, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Bespak Europe Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (a subsidiary of Mylan N.V.), Medical International Technologies (MIT Canada) Inc., Antares Pharma, and InjexUK among other domestic and global players. Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the vaccine administration devices market.

For instance,

In June 2020, INOVIO Pharmaceuticals signed a partnership agreement with Seoul National University Hospital according to which the company will conduct Phase ½ clinical trial of INO-4800 in South Korea. This DNA vaccine is administered by using Cellcetra, a vaccine administration device. This partnership helped the company to enhance its product sales.

In March 2020, PharmaJet received USD 6.00 million from Joint Science and Technology Office of the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) for development and manufacturing of next generation needle free vaccine delivery devices. This award and recognition helped the company to boost up its revenue.

Growing immunization coverage and growing research in the field of vaccination are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the vaccine administration devices market in the forecast period.

Global Vaccine Administration Devices Market Drivers:

Vaccine administration devices comprises features such development of novel vaccines and will impact in launching new products by the manufacturers into the market which enhance its demand as well as rising burden of infectious diseases leads the demand of accurate vaccine administration in order to elicit strong immune response on delivery of targeted vaccines.

Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative vaccine administration devices which is expected to provide various other opportunities in the vaccine administration devices market.

Global Vaccine Administration Devices Market Restraints:

However, challenge for mucosal delivery of vaccines and fear among patients related to injections and needle sticks is expected to restraint the vaccine administration devices market growth in the forecast period.

Enquire Here Get customization & check discount for report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-vaccine-administration-devices-market&kb

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Vaccine Administration Devices market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Vaccine Administration Devices Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2020 to 2027 has been provided to determine the market potential.

Scope of the Global Vaccine Administration Devices Market

Global vaccine administration devices market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of the global vaccine administration devices market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product, the vaccine administration devices market is segmented into syringes, auto injectors, jet injectors, micro needles, inhalation/pulmonary delivery, microinjection system, pen injector devices, biodegradable implants, electroporation-based needle free injection systems, buccal /sublingual vaccine delivery systems, auto-injector trainer devices and others devices. On the basis of route of administration, the vaccine administration devices market is segmented into intramuscular, subcutaneous, and intradermal. On the basis of type, the vaccine administration devices market is segmented into marketed vaccines and clinical-stage vaccines (electroporation). On the basis of brand, the vaccine administration devices market is segmented into BD accuspray nasal spray system, BD hypak for vaccines glass pre-fillable syringe system, BD uniject auto-disable pre-fillable injection system, Gx InnoSafe, Gx RTF clearject, plajex, and others. On the basis of dosage, the vaccine administration devices market is segmented into fixed and variable. On the basis of vaccine type, the vaccine administration devices market is segmented into bivalent oral poliovaccine, BCG vaccine, tetanus-diphtheria vaccine, DTP-HEPB-HIB vaccine, influenza vaccine, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, measles vaccine, and others. On the basis of modality, the vaccine administration devices market is segmented into automatic vaccine administration device and manual vaccine administration device. On the basis of usability, the vaccine administration devices market is segmented into disposable and reusable. On the basis of end user, the vaccine administration devices market is segmented into hospitals, community centers, homecare setting, research and academic institutes, ambulatory surgical center, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the vaccine administration devices market is segmented into direct tenders, and retail sales and others.

Points Involved in vaccine administration devices Market Report:

vaccine administration devices Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Market Size by Manufacturers

Production by Regions

Consumption by Regions

Market Size by Type

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

vaccine administration devices Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Key Findings

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-vaccine-administration-devices-market&kb

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com