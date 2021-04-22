Global Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market Outlook 2020 (COVID 19 Impact Analysis)| Development Trends, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2026

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis In Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.’

Global Rx dermatology topical drug delivery market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, GlaxoSmithKline plc., ALLERGAN, Bayer AG, 3M, Bausch Health Companies Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Cipla Inc., Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. among others.

Segmentation: Global Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market

The global Rx dermatology topical drug delivery market is segmented on the basis product type, application, and category.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into solid, liquid and semi-solid. Solid is sub-segmented into powder and others. Liquid is sub-segmented into solution, emulsion, suspension, lotion and others. Semisolid is sub-segmented into creams, gel, ointments, paste, others. In December 2016, Pfizer Inc. received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the product called EUCRISATM (crisaborole) ointment 2%. It is a novel non-steroidal topical phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor. It is used for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD). With this launch of the product the company has built a heritage in Inflammation and Immunology sector.



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into acne, dermatitis, psoriasis, skin infections, antiaging, skin cancer, hyperpigmentation, onychomycosis, rosacea, others. In March 2017, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., makers of Cetaphil brand launched seven new facial skincare products. With this launch of the products Cetaphil portfolio of the company has increased. The company has now broad range of specialized solutions for the patients with skin concerns, including hydration and others.



On the basis of category, the market is segmented into generic and branded. In February 2016, Allergan plc received an approval for its product ACZONE (dapsone) Gel, 7.5% from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is a new prescription topical treatment which is useful for the treatment of acne in patients 12 years of age and older. The product helped patient in treating acne easily which ultimately helped in increase in revenue.



Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence Of Skin Disease Or Condition:

Rising Aging Population:

Growth In Topical Drug Delivery:

Increasing Research And Development Of New Dermatological Drugs:

New Product Launches:

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market

8 Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Service

9 Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Deployment Type

10 Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Organization Size

11 Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

