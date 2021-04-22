Global Neonatal Jaundice Management Market Industry Growth, Latest Trends, Technology Updates, Development Analysis 2021-2028||Players-Natus Medical Incorporated., DAVID, Signify Holding., Weyer GmbH, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd

An excellent Neonatal Jaundice Management market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. It highlights the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis. The use of such established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outshining. The large scale Neonatal Jaundice Management report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Neonatal Jaundice Management market research study presents actionable market insights with which sustainable and money-spinning business strategies can be created. The business report also analyzes the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. Market drivers and market restraints estimated in this business report makes aware about how the product is getting utilized in the recent period and also gives estimations about the future usage. In the report, market segmentation is performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geographical region.

Global neonatal jaundice management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 555.54 million by 2028.

The major companies which are dealing in the neonatal jaundice management are Atom Medical Corp., avihealthcare, Ibis Medical, Natus Medical Incorporated., DAVID, Signify Holding., Weyer GmbH, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd, Aeroflow, Inc., Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co., Ltd, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Neolight, Ardo, NeoMedLight, S S TECHNOMED(P)LTD, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Braun & Co. Limited, HERBERT WALDMANN GMBH & CO. KG, GINEVRI srl, Shvabe Zurich GmbH, among others. Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the neonatal jaundice management market.

In November 2020, Natus Medical Incorporated had announced the acquisition of Babye GmbH. Along with the company acquisition, Natus had also acquired their patented innovative product, a remote that is used for the communication of mother to baby. This technology is beneficial because in this technology the mother and baby is connected in the neonatal care. They connected through heartbeat, vocal sounds, and breathing. This acquisition helped the company to increase their product portfolio in newborn care sector

Global Neonatal Jaundice Management Market Drivers:

Rising patient population suffering from neonatal jaundice and increase in awareness about neonatal jaundice are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Neonatal jaundice management comprises features such increasing need for safe and effective product will impact in launching new product by the manufactures into the market which enhance its demand as well as increasing investment in research and development leads to the market growth.

High technological advancements in the diagnosis and treatment are expected to provide various other opportunities in the neonatal jaundice management market.

Global Neonatal Jaundice Management Market Restraints:

However, product recalls and side-effects related to phototherapy expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period.

Global Neonatal Jaundice Management Market Scope and Market Size

Neonatal jaundice management market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, method of detection and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of treatment type, the neonatal jaundice management market is segmented into light therapy, phototherapy, intravenous immunoglobulin and exchange transfusion.

On the basis of method of detection, the neonatal jaundice management market is segmented into visual assessment, transcutaneous bilirubinometer (TCB) and total serum bilirubin (TSB).

Based on end users, the neonatal jaundice management market is divided into hospitals, clinics and home users.

