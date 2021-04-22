Global Mobile Robotics Market Insights, Share, Growth Accelerating Factors, Upcoming Trends

The market research report, such as this market report, plays a chief role in developing and enhancing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion. To carry out competitive analysis, various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. This market research report identifies as well as analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in the market for this industry.

Mobile robotics market is expected to reach USD 9.20 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 19.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The major players covered in the mobile robotics market report are

Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc,

Aethon,

Amazon,

Barrett Technology,

General Dynamics Mission Systems,

Boeing,

KUKA AG

FANUC CORPORATION,

Harvest Automation,

Alphabet,

Honda Motor,

iRobot Corporation.,

Deere & Company,

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., Bossa Nova Robotics, ECA GROUP, Kongsberg Maritime, , Northrop Grumman Corporation., QinetiQ, Seegrid Corporation, Swisslog Holding AG, and others

The accelerating usage of robots for daily use in personal life for solving the households’ tedious task is helping the mobile robotics market to grow. Tremendous demand of robots to reduce down the work load of warehouse is gaining better growth, helping the mobile robotics market to grow. Inducing applications of robots for aerial surveillances and maintained the security in the red zones of border and military area is helping the market growth of mobile robots market. As the name of market sounds, its compatibility with smart phones to keep the usage handy and wireless connectivity offers ease of application and control, these easy handling procedures are helping to boost the market during the anticipated time period of 2020 to 2027.

During the market growth, few of the factors may act as restraints such as prolonged and dearth of improvement yet to overcome in the research and development of the mobile robotics, expensive installation cost while construction of mobile robots, and unsuited performance expectation before testing the robots, these are the curbing factors which can hinder the market growth during the anticipated time period. To maintain the market equilibrium its application in assisted living homes and surgical operations will help to maintain the market pace of growth.

Key Segmentation

By Component

Software,

Hardware,

Support Services

Product

UGV,

UAV,

AUV,

USV,

End User

Coating & Dispensing,

Warehousing & Logistics,

Painting & DE Painting,

Domestic,

Entertainment

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Competitive Landscape and Mobile Robotics Market Share Analysis

Mobile robotics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to mobile robotics market.

Mobile Robotics Market Country Level Analysis

Mobile robotics market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product, component and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Mobile robotics market is growing at the strong pace in almost all the pockets of the world but as per the recent prevailing application of mobile robotics in the Asia-Pacific region in the application of farming, cropping, warehouses, medical field is catering a fortunate market base for expansions and players penetration. For clearing and assisting with daily household chores, domestic robots are gaining demand in European countries.

