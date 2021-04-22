Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities and growth Analysis 2027 ||Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thynk Health, Eon, Nuance Communications, Inc., MeVis Medical Solutions AG

An international Lung Cancer Screening Software report assists define, describe and forecast the market by type, by application and by region. The market study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. All the information, facts, and statistics covered in this market report lead to actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better deciding business strategies. Market definition in the report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. With the complete comprehension of business goals and needs to bridge the gap, Lung Cancer Screening Software market analysis report is generated which delivers the most suitable solutions.

Lung Cancer Screening Software Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 19.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 80,455.86 thousand by 2027 due to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer cases globally, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis and frequent screening, government initiatives undertaken to implement screening programs for various diseases are the major drivers which drovethe demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the report are Medtronic, PenRad Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Volpara Solutions Limited, Lungview, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thynk Health, Eon, Nuance Communications, Inc., MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Vital Images (A Subsidiary of Canon Group company), HealthMyne, Optellum Ltd, Coreline Soft, Co., Ltd., MyCareWare, ProVation Medical, Inc. and among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Drivers:

the increasing prevalence of lung cancer cases globally, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis and frequent screening, government initiatives undertaken to implement screening programs for various diseases are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Lung cancer screening software has increased as compared to the precise year with increasing prevalence of lung cancer along with increasing number of lung cancer screening. Additionally, the demand of lung cancer screening software increases with growing number of screening programs across the globe and worldwide, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer and mortality.

For instance, the American Lung Association has united women and loved ones all over the region to fight the number one killer of men and women in the United States during lung cancer awareness month in November 2019.

Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Restraints:

Further, technical issues related with the available software, scarcity of technically knowledgeable professionals for cancer diagnosis is expected to restraint the usage of lung cancer screening software and is expected to slow down the growth of the lung cancer screening software market in the forecast period.

Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Scope and Market Size

Global lung cancer screening software market is segmented into eight notable segments which are based on mode of delivery, product, type, application, platform, purchase mode, end user, and distribution channel.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into cloud based solutions, on-premise solutions, and web based solutions. In 2020, cloud-based solutions segment for lung cancer dominates in the lung cancer screening software market due to the relatively lower need for infrastructure in the region.

On the basis of product, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into lung cancer screening radiology solution, lung cancer screening patient management software, nodule management software, data collection and reporting, patient coordination and workflow, lung nodule computer aided detection, pathology and cancer staging, statistical audit reporting, screening PACs, practice management, and audit log tracking. In 2020, lung cancer screening radiology solution segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to the supply of high quality products and the increased demand for radiation solution for lung cancer in the region.

On the basis of type, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into computer-assisted screening and traditional screening. In 2020, computer-assisted screening segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to fewer doctors’ demands and rapid results on lung screening in the region.

On the basis of application, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). In 2020, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to increasing incidence of non-small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in the region.

On the basis of platform, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into standalone and integrated. In 2020, standalone segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to focused functionality and maximum accuracy in the region.

On the basis of purchase mode, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into individual and institutional. In 2020, institutional segment is expected to dominate the lung cancer screening software market as hospitals, oncology centers and operating theatres are largely buying and reconsidering their licenses / services, although institutional acquisitions are to seek the benefits of liquidity purchases, discounts and easy product offerings in the region.

On the basis of end user, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into hospitals, oncology centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2020, oncology centers segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to the increasing shift to preventive and diagnostic testing, forcing improvements and technological innovations in the region.

On the basis of distribution channel, the lung cancer screening software market is segmented into direct tenders, and third party distributor. In 2020, direct tenders segment holds majority of the share in the lung cancer screening software market due to the availability of wide range of products that are accessible to patients in the region.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global lung cancer screening software Market Landscape

Part 04: Global lung cancer screening software Market Sizing

Part 05: Global lung cancer screening software Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

