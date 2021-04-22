Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Growth Analysis, Upcoming Trends, R&D Status, Technology Source and Development Analysis with Microline Surgical, GRENA LTD, Timesco Healthcare Ltd., Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Péters Surgical

Global laparoscopic instruments market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Laparoscopic Instruments market report helps businesses to look for a better solution to refine their business strategies with which they can succeed in this competitive market place. This report underlines the moves of key market players like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions which is affecting the market and medical device Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

Some of the major players operating in this market are KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Mediflex Surgical Products, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Microline Surgical, GRENA LTD, Timesco Healthcare Ltd., Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Péters Surgical, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Hospiinz, Surgical Innovations, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, COOK GROUP, MEDTRONIC, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others.

Insights in the report

Profiles of key players and brands To analyze based on end-users and applications and focus on the growth rate of each application. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Laparoscopic Instruments market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Laparoscopic Instruments market

Segmentation: Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market

Global laparoscopic instruments market is segmented based on products, application and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, suction/irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, laparoscopic scissors, laparoscopic hooks and accessories. Laparoscopes are sub-segmented into video laparoscopes and fiber optic laparoscopes. Laparoscopes are growing at the highest CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In December 2017, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of LTF-S300-10-3D which is an ENDOEYE FLEX 3D videoscope used in surgical endoscope along with VISERA ELITE II in Europe, Japan and different parts of Asia. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gynaecological surgery, general surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, bariatric surgery, pediatric surgery and others. Gynaecological surgery is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In November 2018, Cook collaborated with Taewoong Medical to distribute a selection of Taewoong’s stents in the U.S. for expanding patient treatment options. This strategy would help the company to enhance its customer base and deliver innovative products.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics. Hospitals are growing at the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In February 2019, CONMED Corporation acquired Buffalo Filter LLC from the Filtration Group. This strategy would help the company to enhance its product portfolio by including smoke evacuators, smoke evacuation pencils and laparoscopic solutions.



CHALLENGE:

LACK OF INFRASTRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR LAPAROSCOPIC PROCEDURES IN LESS DEVELOPED COUNTRIES:

The burden of surgical diseases and conditions is increasing in the middle-income and low-income countries, but the ability to meet their demands is not following pace. The less developed countries do not have enough funds from government for such infrastructure. Infrastructure supports laparoscopy includes training surgeons to master the requisite techniques is resource intensive in terms of time, facilitation, and materials.

There is a lack of infrastructural support such as lack of hospitals and clinics in the less developed and emerging countries owing to which there are not much facilities provided for the treatment of patients. This leads to the decreasing number of surgeries which has created a negative impact on the growth of laparoscopic instruments market.

