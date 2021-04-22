Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market Outlook 2020 (COVID 19 Impact Analysis)| Development Trends, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2027
Enteral feeding formula marketis expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 4,492.91 million by 2027 from USD 2,694.65 million in 2019.
The major players covered in the report are Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition, Hormel Foods Corporation, Victus, Inc., Global Health Products, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Medtrition, Inc., Nutritional Medicinals, LLC, Real Food Blends, Nestlé Health Science, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi Ltd (A subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the enteral feeding formula market.
For instance,
- In June 2020, Hormel Foods has been named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by 3BL Media, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. This increases the credibility of the company and establishes a good name in the market
- In October 2017, Real Food Blends announced the launch of New Breakfast Meal Featuring Eggs, Apples & Oats. This meal is available for the people who cannot eat orally. The launch of the product provides high nutrition profile to the consumers.
Key points for analysis
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Enteral Feeding Formula market.
- To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.
- To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Enteral Feeding Formula is flourishing.
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market Drivers:
Rising incidence of chronic diseases across globe and technological advancement in enteral feeding formula are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
The formula, which is rooted in the body, is mainly composed of different minerals and proteins such as fibers, vitamins, proteins and others for patients with surgical trauma, lactose tolerance, burns, ulcers and other disorders.
Enteral feeding formula demand has increased as compared to the precise year with increased therapeutic uses of enteral feeding formula along with introduction of increased technologically advanced enteral feeding formula.
In addition, the demand of enteral feeding formula has increased because of increasing geriatric population across the world.
Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market Restraints:
Further, the lack of reimbursement of enteral feeding formula is expected to restraint the usage of enteral feeding formula and is expected to slow down the growth of the enteral feeding formula market in the forecast period.
Global Enteral Feeding Formula Market Scope and Market Size
Enteral feeding formula market is segmented on the basis of product, application, type of tube feeding, stage and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
- On the basis of product, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into standard formulas and disease-specific formulas. In 2020, standard formulas segment is rapidly growing in the industry due to its medical application, also the composition of the standard formulas are rich in the vitamins, proteins, peptides, which is mostly preferred amongst population for better health and also in the diet concern population.
- On the basis of application, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into oncology, neurology, critical care, diabetes, gastroenterology and others. In 2020, critical care segment is rapidly growing in the enteral feeding formula industry due to the rising number of the patients from the chronic disease, which are also leading the consumption of nutritional feeding formulas more towards the patients with the ventilators.
- On the basis of type of tube feeding, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into gastric tube feeding, nasogastric tube feeding, gastrostomy tube feeding and duodenal or jejunal tube feeding. In 2020, gastric tube feeding segment is rising in the forecast period due to the growing eating disorder leading to the bypass route nutritional supplies and with the effortless and painless supply of the nutrients by the gastric route leading the growth of the enteral feeding formula market.
- On the basis of stage, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into adult and pediatric. In 2020, adult segment in the enteral feeding formula market is growing with the highest share due to the growing lifestyle concern and changing diet plans and rising awareness towards the fitness and also due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
- On the basis of end user, the enteral feeding formula market is segmented into hospitals and long term care facilities. In 2020, hospitals segment in the end user comprises the highest share and dominating the enteral feeding formula market with the highest CAGR due to the growing awareness amongst the population towards the diseases and concern with the changing lifestyle.
