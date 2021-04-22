Global Dental Implants Market 2028 In-Depth Coverage And Various Important Aspects||Players-Adin Global, SigDent, Institut Straumann AG, Sweden & Martina S.p.A., BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, NEOBIOTECH, Neoss Limited

Dental implants market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 6.18 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.40% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the dental implants market report are Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Bicon, LLC, Adin Global, SigDent, Institut Straumann AG, Sweden & Martina S.p.A., BEGO GmbH & Co. KG, NEOBIOTECH, Neoss Limited, ProScan, T-Plus Implant Tech. Co., Ltd, Osstem UK, TOV Implant LTD, Cortex, KYOCERA Corporation, DENTIUM and Alpha-Bio Tec Ltd among other domestic and global players.

Global Dental Implants Market Drivers:

The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and rise in income levels in developed economies is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of dental implants market. In addition, the increasing incidence of dental disorders across the globe is also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Also the increasing elderly population worldwide and rapid advancements in implant technology in developed countries are also enhancing the growth of the market.

Likewise, the shifting inclination of the populace towards maintaining aesthetic looks is also lifting the market growth in the above mentioned forecast period.

Also, the demand for dental implants is gradually increasing as the procedure offers a solution for position of artificial teeth in upper and lower jawbone which is also one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the dental implants market.

The low penetration rate of dental implants in developing countries as well as the rising investments in CAD/CAM technologies will further accelerate the expansion of the dental implants market and are also is offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Dental Implants Market Restraints:

However, the high price of dental implants and limited reimbursements as well as high risk of tooth loss coupled with dental bridges will curb the growth of the dental implants market, whereas the high cost of dental implant treatment have the potential to challenge the growth of the dental implants market.

Global Dental Implants Market Scope and Market Size

Dental implants market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, procedure, demographics, price, design and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the dental implants market is segmented into endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants and transosteal implants.

On the basis of material type, the dental implants market is segmented into titanium, zirconium, ceramic and others.

On the basis of procedure, the dental implants market is segmented into root-form dental implants and plate-form dental implants.

Based on demographics, the dental implants market is segmented into geriatric, middle aged, adult and others.

On the basis of price, the dental implants market is segmented into premium implants, value implants and discounted implants.

Based on design, the dental implants market is segmented into tapered implants and parallel walled implants.

The end user segment of dental implants market is segmented into dental hospitals, dental clinics, dental academics and research institutes and dental laboratory.

