Global Artificial Intelligence -Based MRI Market 2021: Industry Size, Trends & Technological Innovation: Major Players-BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc

Artificial intelligence-based MRI market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence-based MRI market report are

NVIDIA Corporation,

OrCam,

BenevolentAI,

Babylon, Freenome Inc.,

Clarify Health Solutions,

BioXcel Therapeutics,

Ada Health GmbH,

GNS Healthcare,

Zebra Medical Vision Inc.,

Qventus Inc,

IDx Technologies Inc.,

K Health,

Prognos, Medopad Ltd.,

ai Inc., Voxel Technology,

Renalytix AI plc,

Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd.,

PAIGE, mPulse Mobile,

Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC,

Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD

Global Artificial Intelligence -Based MRI Market Drivers:

The rising influx of large and complex healthcare data sets drives the artificial Intelligence-based MRI market.

The growing need to reduce healthcare costs is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also enhancing computing power and declining hardware cost, rising number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations and increasing need for improvised healthcare services because of imbalance between health workforce and patients are the major factors among others driving the artificial intelligence-based MRI market.

Moreover, the rising potential of AI-based tools for elderly care and rising focus on developing human-aware AI systems will further create new opportunities for artificial Intelligence-based MRI market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

Global Artificial Intelligence -Based MRI Market Restraints:

However, reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies and lack of skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, while lack of curated healthcare data and rising concerns regarding data privacy will further challenge the growth of artificial intelligence-based MRI market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Artificial Intelligence-Based MRI Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence-based MRI market is segmented on the basis of solution, technology, end-user, deployment type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of solution, the artificial intelligence-based MRI market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on technology, the artificial intelligence-based MRI market is segmented into speech recognition, querying method, natural language processing, machine learning and context aware processing.

Based on end-user, the artificial intelligence-based MRI market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical organizations, diagnostic centers, and clinics.

Based on deployment type, the artificial intelligence-based MRI market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

The artificial intelligence-based MRI market is also segmented on the basis of application into breast, lung, neurology, cardiovascular, liver, prostate, colon, musculoskeletal and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

