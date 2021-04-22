Gaming Consoles Market Share Industry Trend Report 2021 | Google; Logitech; Apple Inc.; Razer Inc.

The latest research report on Gaming Consoles Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the E-Cigarette Kits market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players NVIDIA Corporation; SONY CORPORATION OF AMERICA; Slightly Mad Studios; Google; Logitech; Apple Inc.; Razer Inc.; Avatar Reality, Inc.; Oculus VR; madcatz and Microsoft.

Gaming consoles are electronic computer devices/machines that provide a video output to a display system so that one or more individuals can take part in playing the games available on these machines. The term is majorly used to identify the primary purpose of the machines, even though in recent times they are much more than just gaming consoles rather entertainment consoles. These machines are much more compact than their traditional counterparts, i.e. arcade games and provide significantly better playing experience for the players.

The vision and liveliness of an expert team make work swift and help create the best research report. Research analysts leverage their years of experience and expertise to create perfect and error-free market report. Global gaming consoles market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 4.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing adoption of gaming culture and increasing levels of population playing games nowadays along with added complementary gaming titles offered with individual gaming consoles.

Market Drivers:

Technological advancements and developments of innovative product offerings is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market growth

Added benefits and features associated with the consoles such as being an entertainment console rather than just being a gaming console is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

High levels of cost associated with the devices available in the market along with the high cost of individual gaming titles required to operate these consoles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence and emergence of cheaper substitutes such as smartphones, tablets is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In March 2019, Google announced the launch of a new gaming service termed as “Stadia” which will allow gamers to enjoy playing the high-end games without the need for purchasing a gaming console, or a computer system. The users will be able to run the gaming service with the click of a button without the need for any additional physical hardware; they just need a screen for visualising and playing the games.

In January 2019, Slightly Mad Studios announced they are in the process of developing and commercialising a gaming console similar to Xbox and Playstation. The console termed as “The Mad Box” will be shipped in three years and will be able to support the VR headsets and will have the capabilities of an updated PC available in the market 2 years from now.

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In Gaming Consoles Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Console Type

V. Gaming Console

Handheld Gaming Console

PC Gaming Console

By Product

Playstation

Xbox

Wii

Others

By Age Group

0-22 Years

23-32 Years

Above 33 Years

By Gamer

Hard-Core Gamer

Casual Gamer

By Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel

By Application

Household Usage

Commercial Usage

Research strategies and tools used-:

Global gaming consoles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gaming consoles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

