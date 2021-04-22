Famalicão wins in Barcelos and escapes relegation places | Soccer

This Thursday, Famalicão took an important step in the maintenance battle by beating Gil Vicente 3-0 in a Round 28 game in the Premier League.

An “encore” from Iván Jaime (69 ‘and 90’ + 4 ‘) and a goal from Leonardo Campana (90’) ensured the triumph of the Famalicense team, which continued to recover and flee the relegation zone, while the Gilistas, who were at home after a surprise win at Benfica are still not entirely safe in a game where they were reduced from 10 to 86 minutes by direct red against Ygor Nogueira.

With this win, Famalicão rises to 13th place with 30 points, five more than Farense, the first team below the relegation line, and three more than Marítimo, who occupies the position that gives access to the play-off with third place made possible in the II league, while Gil Vicente is 11th with 31 points.