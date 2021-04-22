ERSE: Portugal has the sixth most expensive gasoline price in the European Union Energy

Portugal sold 95 simple petrol in the first quarter at an average price of 1.50 euros / liter. This is the sixth most expensive figure among the member states of the European Union (EU), the regulatory authority for energy services (ERSE) announced today.

“Portugal ranks sixth among the countries that sell 95 most expensive petrol cars in the EU-27, and the calculated price is a difference of 55 cents / liter and 17 cents / liter compared to the cheapest-priced country and the country with the most expensive prices ”, says the EU-27 Fuel Price Bulletin for the first quarter of 2021, which was made available by ERSE.

According to the document, the tax rate applied in Portugal (63%) fully justified the lower price competitiveness, being higher than the average in the EU (60%), Spain (55%) and Germany (61) practiced%) and Belgium (62%).

The cheapest average selling price (PMV) was practiced in Bulgaria and the most expensive in the Netherlands with a difference of 72 cents / liter between the cheapest and the most expensive price.

Without the tax effects, the simple petrol PMV 95 used in the 27 EU member states was more uniform, with around half of the countries having prices between 0.50 and 0.55 euros / liter.

With regard to simple diesel, the national PMV (1.32 euros / liter) was above the EU averages, which placed Portugal in seventh place in the most expensive prices, with the calculated price being a difference of 38 and 21 cents / liter compared to the country corresponded with the cheapest prices or the country with the most expensive prices.

“The tax burden in Portugal justified the practice of 19 cents / liter more expensive than in Spain. Without taxes, the national average prices are practically the same as those in the neighboring country, ”says the bulletin.

The cheapest price was observed in Bulgaria and the most expensive in Sweden with a difference of 59 cents / liter between the cheapest and the most expensive.

“In the first quarter of 2021, Portugal presented average prices with and without taxes that were above the average values ​​verified in the EU-27 in the order of 11 cents / liter and 0.7 cents / liter,” emphasizes ERSE.

Finally, during the period under review, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for motor vehicles was sold at an average price of 0.67 cents / liter, placing Portugal in sixth place among the countries where the most expensive GPL car in the EU was reported, a difference of 19 and 17 cents / liter compared to the countries with the cheapest or most expensive prices.

The most expensive average price was practiced in France as it was the only country that sold LPG cars for more than 0.80 euros / liter, while Bulgaria had the cheapest price with a difference of 0.36 euros / liter between those in these two countries practiced PMV practiced.

In the first quarter of 2021, Portugal presented an average price five cents / liter higher than the average value verified in the EU and a three cents / liter lower average price before taxes.