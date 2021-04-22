Coelima insolvent liabilities around 30 million, but there is interest in its acquisition | Industry

The liability of the insolvent textile company Coelima amounts to 29.5 million euros, including debts to banks, suppliers and even sister companies of the Moretextile Group, to which it also belongs. In total, the bankruptcy petition identifies 250 creditors. The Guimarães court has not yet approved the petition. Coelima’s management wants to come up with a recovery plan and has proposed the appointment of Pedro Pidwell as bankruptcy manager. There are local business people who may be interested in acquiring this historic Portuguese company, which will be 100 years old in 2022.