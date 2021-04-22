Childbirth in 2021: the same suffering but less obsession | Coronavirus

Do you remember how many times you washed your hands (or even your shopping) in 2020 custody and how many times you did it this year? If the data collected by researchers at the University of Minho are correct, the response of a large proportion of people shows that they started washing their hands less often during the pandemic. In addition to reducing obsessive-compulsive and obsessive-compulsive symptoms, the work of the University of Minho also concludes that the factors associated with greater distress in terms of stress, anxiety, and depression were very similar in the two periods of detention. And addictions and bad consumption habits (tobacco, alcohol, and less healthy foods) have increased, and contexts such as unemployment and teenagers at home can be risk factors for mental health.