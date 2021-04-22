António Zambujo went from “total chaos” to the rest of “Voz e Violão” | about song

When Do Avesso came out in 2018, the title of Ípsilon, who conducted an interview with Gonçalo Frota, was: “There’s a new António Zambujo who sounds like Tom Waits and Beach Boys.” After seeing and hearing him Chico Buarque sang (until I thought I was my destiny, 2016), filling Colosseums in dozens of sessions with Miguel Araújo and shaping his musical steps between fado, Alentejo singing and influences from Brazil and the so-called cool jazz. And that’s exactly what António Zambujo did, from the distant O same Fado (2002), recorded almost two decades ago, to the Rua da Amendment (2014), which had titles as diverse as Por Meu Cante (2004) and Outro Sentido (2007 ), Guia (2010) and Quinto (2012). Well, Voz e Violão, now available in stores and on digital platforms, differs from all the others in that it is his first album on absolute solo. And because he is the opposite of the opposite, as he says to Ipsilon.