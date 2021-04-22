António Guterres: The number of “dead zones” in the oceans has almost doubled in a decade due to climate change

The number of “dead zones” in the oceans has almost doubled in a decade. This shows the “widespread failure” in protecting the seas and the need for new “ambitious” global goals, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday.

The increase in marine areas devoid of fauna or flora to 700 in 2019 from 400 in 2008 is one of the conclusions of the second World Oceanic Assessment, carried out by hundreds of scientists from around the world and now presented by the Secretary – generally in a video message .

“Experts attribute (the increase in ‘dead zones’ in the seas) to our widespread failure to achieve sustainable integrated management of coasts and oceans,” Guterres said. “I appeal to all interested parties to heed this and other information. A better understanding of the ocean is essential, ”he added.

The North American Ocean Agency (NOS) defines maritime “dead zones” as the lack of oxygen required by most marine life, which either die or leave, creating “biological deserts” in the ocean. The report released this Wednesday also shows that around 90% of mangrove species and other coastal and marine ecosystems, and more than 30% of seabird species, are also critically endangered.

According to a first report from 2015, the World Oceanic Assessment points to a continuous deterioration in coastal and sea areas due to human activity. “The pressures of many human activities continue to degrade the oceans and destroy vital habitats like mangroves and coral reefs, affecting their ability to deal with the effects of climate change,” Guterres said. “These pressures also come from terrestrial and offshore human activities that bring dangerous pollutants into the oceans, including plastic waste,” he said.

The United Nations Secretary-General stressed that the release of carbon dioxide increases warming and acidification of seawater, destroys biodiversity, while rising sea levels damage coastal areas and depletion of fisheries resources due to overexploitation leads to an estimated annual loss of $ 88.9 Billion. “As the evaluation shows (…) we have to better integrate the scientific knowledge and the formulation of the policy,” emphasized Guterres.

This year began the United Nations Decade of Ocean Research for Sustainable Development, and a number of international environmental and climate events provide an opportunity to turn the tide, Guterres said. “The conclusions of this evaluation underscore the urgency for ambitious results at the high-level summits and events of the United Nations on biodiversity, climate and other issues this year,” he added. “Together we can promote not only a green, but also a blue recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and help ensure a long-term, resilient and sustainable relationship with the ocean.”

Guterres is one of the personalities who will speak on Thursday and Friday at the virtual climate crisis summit sponsored by United States President Joe Biden. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also attend the summit despite the decline in Beijing-Washington relations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said today.

The Chinese head of state will deliver an “important speech” via videoconference from Beijing, the ministry said just days after the two countries committed to “work together” on climate change. China and the United States are the two largest emitters of greenhouse gases, the source of global warming, and the deal between the two countries is therefore seen as critical to the success of international emissions reduction efforts.