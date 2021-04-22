Another festival Politica | will take over the borders from this Thursday festival

The Political Festival, held at the Cinema São Jorge in Lisbon, this year is dedicated to borders. Admission to the sessions of the fifth edition of this event, which starts this Thursday and ends on Sunday, is always free after collecting the tickets in advance. There are also some online programs with no limits that force people to be in Lisbon to enjoy the program.

It all starts this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. with an interview in Sala Manoel de Oliveira conducted by Fumaça, a media organization that started out as a podcast, with the founding sociologist of the Númena – Research Center for Social and Human Sciences, Tiago Santos, about the foreign prison population and their problems. Half an hour later, a film session begins showing a short and medium-length film about gender-based violence, the British rape clause by Jared Watmuff and the Spanish Encara hi ha algo al bosc by Teresa Turiera-Puigbò.

Two Fronteiras presentations are planned for 6 p.m. and 7.45 p.m., a solo exhibition by the playwright, screenwriter, actor and director André Murraças that begins with migration stories based on real episodes and crossing the world. There is still room for Alexander Nanau’s Colectiv, a 2019 documentary about a group of investigative journalists who reported on the fire in 2015 at the Colectiv nightclub in Bucharest.

On Friday there will be a debate on sport and its place in the fight against discrimination as part of the Lisbon Capital of Sport 2021 program, a session with several short films (from Chile, Qatar, Spain and Romania, with films such as The Black Veil ( by AJ Al-Thani or Ekaii (by Arantza Ibarra) as well as another under the motto Our Neighborhoods, in the Quien Eres by Alberto Molina Jiménez and Chelas Nha Kau from Bataclan 1950 and Bagabaga Studios.

The program for the second day also includes the start of a music video by Puta da Silva, a Brazilian artist from Lisbon, limited to 16 people, and the Show Men Who Are Like Penetrated Borders by and with José Anjos and Valério Romão. And an online meeting at 5pm with representatives of different parties, where those who register in advance will have the opportunity to talk to the participants about the themes of the festival.

Due to the time constraints on the weekend, the schedule for Saturday and Sunday was hybrid: it is live in the morning and online in the afternoon. Saturday starts at 11 am with the cartoon Carlos Pereira doing stand-up, a program about RDP Africa and Sketches No. 5 for midnight, which is about humor, discrimination and human rights. Half an hour later a short film about borders with films from Iran, Uruguay, Germany, France, Spain and Italy, including Go On by Magic Asghari or The Angel of History by Eric Esser. At 5 p.m. there will be an online debate on art, activism and action, and an hour and a half later there will be a workshop on participation in democracy. No schedule, but films such as the short Maria Cobra Preta by Erika Nieva da Cunha are shown in the festival’s digital media.

The political festival ends on Sunday. It all starts at 11 am with a Polish short film and a Russian medium-length film on the subject of “Nationalism and Oppression”. They are My Country So Beautiful by Grzegorz Paprzycki and We are Russia by Alexandra Dalsbaek. This is followed by a performance, Emergency Rocket, from the work Enciclopédia dos Migrantes with Paloma Fernández Sobrino and the artistic direction of Aldara Bizarro. The end of the physical part of the festival begins at 12.15 p.m. with a thawing concert under which Pedro Ruela Berga makes music.

On the last day there will be a workshop on the internet for creative writing around the above-mentioned Encyclopedia of Migrants and other films: The Recess by Navid Nikkhad Azad and Aufbruch In Belarus.