Altice sends a technical proposal to extend the SIRESP service by 18 months of fire

Altice Portugal will send the technical operational proposal for the 18-month extension of the SIRESP emergency communications network this Friday, the company’s official Lusa source said this Thursday.

Altice Portugal, contacted by Lusa, confirmed on Wednesday, at the company’s request, the “existence of a meeting” with the government to demonstrate its full availability and commitment to finding a framework that would guarantee the continuity of services Management of the emergency communications network after June 30th ”.

Altice emphasizes that its “priority is and has been the safety of the Portuguese people, so as agreed at the said meeting, the company will send it to SIRESP SA and the Ministry of Internal Administration (MAI) this Friday – April 23rd , the technical operational proposal for extending the service for a further 18 months ”.

Roughly nine weeks after the current contract with SIRESP ended, “its continuity now depends on the definition of a legal framework that will serve as the basis for expanding the service in question,” an official source said.

“This is the only way to ensure the continuity of the operations of Altice Portugal and its partners in this area, which in the case of international units are currently waiting for the speed necessary to regain the time lost so far,” said Quelle.

“Altice Portugal therefore expects SIRESP SA and MAI to quickly present the legal frameworks that will enable a timely solution, taking into account the necessary transparency and accuracy, which are fundamental in relation to processes of this type,” he concluded .

On April 28th, as part of a request from the CDS-PP to expire the contract signed between Altice Portugal and SIRESP and its treaty, the Minister of Internal Administration will go to the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Rights, Freedoms and Guarantees, with possible short-term consequences.

Speaking to Lusa and Diário de Notícias (DN) on April 14, the President of Altice Portugal, Alexandre Fonseca, said he had “no contact from SIRESP” about the continuity of the treaty. it seemed to him that the emergency network would end on June 30th, the last day of the contract.

“We have no contact from SIRESP” and “at the moment, with this short distance already two and a half months, with a contract of this complexity, with the technical and human resources that are associated with it, I would say that we were already at the last minute there are ”, emphasized the manager at the time.

Two days later, on April 16, the Interior Minister assured that the state emergency communications network would continue after that date. “We all know there is a model that will end on June 30th. The system will continue to function in accordance with the institutional model that the government currently has in the legislative process, ”Eduardo Cabrita said at the time.

Altice Portugal is the supplier for the operation, maintenance, management and hosting of many SIRESP locations. The state acquired 100% of the private operators Altice and Motorola in SIRESP for seven million euros in a transfer that took place in December 2019.

Since then, the state has signed a contract with Altice and Motorola to provide the service through June this year.

Some changes were made to SIRESP after the 2017 fires when system outages were posted. The network now has 451 satellite antennas and 18 electrical redundancy units.