Agricultural Films Market 2020 – Technological Advancements, Current and Future Scenario of The Global Market and Forecasts to 2027| Top Players- Berry Global Inc., KURARAY CO., LTD, Coveris, RKW Group, BASF SE, Dow

Market Overview

The agricultural films market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 6.30% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 14.36 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on agricultural films market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in food demand owing to rise in population globally is escalating the growth of agricultural films market.

Agricultural Films Market report serves a great purpose of better decision making and achieving competitive advantage. Two of the most popular techniques namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been used while generating this report. The report saves valuable time as well as adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business. The report aids in identifying and analysing the rising trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. Global Agricultural Films Industry research analysis report is really a backbone for every business that wishes to boom in the market.

The high usage of agricultural films market for covering greenhouses and are wrapped around fodder or placed over soil to improve crop quality and increase overall productivity and the increase in need to increase agricultural productivity to cater the high demand for food act as the major factors driving the agricultural films market. The rise in the number of innovations in the industry such as fluorescent, NIR blocking, ultra violet (UV) blocking and ultra-thermic films and the increasing popularity of biodegradable agricultural films because of their eco-friendliness accelerate the agricultural films market growth. The growing demand for agricultural films as they are known to be flexible and easy to produce material and development of multi-layer, UV protection films and particle in order to enhance agricultural productivity influence the agricultural films market. Additionally, the technological advancements in horticulture, growth population and high food demand positively affect the agricultural films market. Furthermore, the rise in nano greenhouses, increase in the utilization of biodegradable films in developed regions and innovations in agricultural films extend profitable opportunities to the agricultural films market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Agricultural Films Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Agricultural Films Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Agricultural Films Market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the agricultural films market report are Berry Global Inc., KURARAY CO., LTD, Coveris, RKW Group, BASF SE, Dow, Trioplast Industrier AB, Rani Group, The Armando Alvarez, Groupe Barbier, AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Novamont SpA, Britton Group Limited, PLASTIKA KRITIS, Industrial Development Company sal, ACHILLES CORPORATION, POLIFILM (GROUP), Agriplast Tech India Private Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the agricultural films market due to the favorable government initiatives such as research and development activities in agriculture sector. Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the stringent environmental regulations regarding film disposal and manufacturing and shifting consumer focus towards biodegradable materials in the region.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

Global Agricultural Films Market Scope and Market Size

The agricultural films market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the agricultural films market is segmented into linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), reclaim ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and others.

On the basis of application, the agricultural films market is segmented into greenhouse film, mulching film and silage film. Greenhouse film is further segmented into classic greenhouse film, macro tunnel/walking tunnel and low tunnels. Mulching film is further segmented into transparent or clear mulch, black mulch and other mulches. Silage film is further segmented into silage stretch wrap, silage sheet and silage bag.

Based on regions, the Agricultural Films Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Agricultural Films Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Agricultural Films Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Agricultural Films Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Agricultural Films Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Agricultural Films Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

