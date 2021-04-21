The municipalities’ expenditure to be financed by the EU Solidarity Fund

The municipalities’ expenditure to combat the Covid 19 pandemic will be financed by the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF), which provides a total of 55 million euros, the government announced on Wednesday.

According to a communication from the Cabinet of the Minister for Modernization of the State and Public Administration, Alexandra Leitão, “the costs of the municipalities for the fight against Covid-19 are reimbursed by the funding granted to Portugal under the European Union Solidarity Fund (FSUE ) ”.

According to the government, the local authorities will be the only beneficiaries of the EUSF, “taking into account the fundamental and irreplaceable role local authorities have in preventing, protecting and assisting in responding to the social and health emergency caused by the pandemic Population have played particularly for the most vulnerable groups ”.

The note states that expenses incurred between March 13 and July 12, which are included in three types, are eligible: “Immediate assistance, including medical assistance, to the affected population, protection of the vulnerable population, including prevention , Monitoring or controlling the spread of the pandemic ”; and“ addressing serious public health risks or mitigating their effects ”.

As examples of eligible expenses, the executive points to the purchase of medical equipment and devices, including ventilators, personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, and robes, as well as field hospitals and other civil protection infrastructures, tests, other analytical laboratories, and other diagnostic supplies.

Payment to the municipalities must be made within two months of the expiry of the deadline for submitting applications, “provided they receive a positive decision from the administrative authority and the decision deadline is not suspended in accordance with the statutory provisions.” “clarifies the government.

The executive points out, however, that “the speed of this process will increase if proof of expenditure already carried out is presented with the applications”.

In this case, the first tranche (65%) will be paid out “immediately after the acceptance form has been signed”, while the second tranche (35%) will be paid “to Portugal” after the full amount has been transferred from the European Commission.

“The amount of support corresponds to 100% of the eligible expenses, but a maximum of 150,000 euros per application. The remaining amount, if any, will be distributed proportionally to the municipalities at an expense of more than 150,000 euros, ”the note also says.

According to the Minister for State Modernization and Public Administration, this information has already been sent to the National Association of Portuguese Municipalities, which was received by Alexandra Leitão and Minister of Planning Nelson de Souza.