The mountain and the mouse opinion

“The mountain gave birth amid a terrible groan. / The expectation was immense among the peoples, but it gave birth to a rat. / This was written for you who, although projecting great things, disagree “

Aesop’s fable, Mons parturiens)

The mountain on which a mouse was born was certainly what many people thought when Judge Ivo Rosa heard the decision of the Marquis case – how could such a large accusation be reduced in this debate? Between the lines that follow you can feel that most of the people were only available to see José Sócrates pronounced for all criminal prosecution crimes by the Public Ministry. Whatever the judiciary could say, they had already decided they did not like him, they had enough of his explanations, they believe he is guilty and they want that belief to be built on the stage of the media process that gives them has been shown Confirmed. The rest – anything legitimate to discuss – criticize the court’s delay, the language of the decision, the way it was communicated, the evaluation of evidence, the options for legal interpretation, and even the judge’s alleged idiosyncrasies , in many cases nothing more than the pretext under which this undisputed disenchantment of seeing Socrates escaping between the raindrops is wrapped up.

The mediating factors in this case were exceptional and made guilty proceedings inevitable: a former prime minister suspected of corrupt behavior was caught live on television, a criminal investigation of unprecedented proportions involving people and institutions of high relevance in politics and finance, viewing videos of interrogations of suspects and witnesses, wiretapping, documents and other parts of a “truth” that someone selected for us, a defendant who came into the house with theories of Cabalas and statements, journalists appointed assistants, within the process of gathering information to feed front pages. Only miraculously would a decision that distances itself from law enforcement be enough.

It tells us the reason for knowing the law and the experience we had in court that it is premature to lay the blame on the smallness of the rat or the size of the mountain. The final decision of the court of appeal can either confirm or fundamentally change the order of Judge Ivo Rosa.

With some rationality we see that of the many good reasons for discussing the process, what has happened so far essentially leads to a divergence between law enforcement and defense, which is decided by a judge and can be appealed against. As much as one wants to have the funeral, it is not yet the death of righteousness. An allegation rejected or upheld by an examining magistrate, an appeal won or lost on appeal, a first instance decision upheld or revoked by a higher court, comes up by the dozen every day. If it weren’t for that, the charges would not have to be upheld by a judge and there would be no resources. Differences between trial subjects and the court do not mean that people have acted wrongly or that they should be hung by the neck in pillory. It just so happens that the facts and the law can have different readings, and that people who are equally knowledgeable, hardworking, and in good faith can get different results.

The investigating judge is not a protective crutch for law enforcement or defense. It does not intervene to save impractical allegations or unfounded defenses, or to “kill” well-supported allegations or persuasive defenses. The investigative phase aims to prove the decision of an independent and impartial judge on the conflicting interests through an independent prosecution. This evidence depends on the existence of sufficient evidence, understood as such, to lead to a probability of conviction that is obviously higher than that of absolution. The idea that the investigating judge should bring the indictment to court in the face of evidence he considers insufficient and then immediately determine whether it is a crime may be attractive to those who have already conducted such a pre-trial but that is not what the law did.

It is therefore necessary to wait a little longer until the guilt of the mountain or the rat is explained.