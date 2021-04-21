The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is given “without restrictions” in Portugal. Continuous assessment of the coronavirus

Janssen’s vaccine from the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) group is given “without restrictions” in Portugal. The decision was announced this Wednesday at a joint press conference between the Ministry of Health, the Directorate-General for Health, Infarmed and the Task Force on Vaccination against Covid-19.

In other words, Infarmed has not limited the use of the vaccine to people over 60 at this point, although Infarmed President Rui Santos Ivo mentioned that currently mostly people over 60 are being vaccinated and they are being vaccinated with the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson.

“There is no reason to restrict the use of vaccines,” the President of Infarmed repeated. The Minister of Health immediately stated that “the evaluation of the age restriction of the vaccine is still being carried out by the national drug agencies”.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reaffirmed their confidence in the vaccine this Tuesday as the benefits outweigh the risks. At stake is the occurrence of rare thromboembolic events which the EMA believes have “a possible link” between them and this vaccine. The EMA has determined that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should now include a warning about the rare side effect of blood clots, as well as a reduction in the number of platelets.

Rui Santos Ivo also stated that Portugal “is evaluating all the information obtained through AstraZeneca”, which allows us to “understand in more detail the usage in the different age groups”. On Friday there will be a communication from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on this subject.

These rare events have occurred in people under the age of 60, which is why this recommendation is made between three weeks after vaccination. Research is still being conducted into what causes some people among the millions who have already received these two vaccines to develop these types of rare events. Next Friday, a new meeting of an independent committee of experts is due to advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States to decide whether or not to resume this vaccine, which has been suspended for evaluation.

Portugal has so far received 31,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine waiting for that decision. However, by the end of the month it will be 80,000 cans. Your distribution can now begin.

Revised vaccination plan

The vaccination schedule has also been revised and the changes announced at a press conference this Wednesday. Age becomes the main criterion for the call, starting with the elderly without the need for associated diseases, which has happened a little over a week ago in several health centers since the start of the second phase of the vaccination schedule. More than two million people in Portugal are already living on a single dose of vaccine.

The most common diseases such as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, which are highly associated with age, are no longer on the list. But others, less often and without age restrictions, come in, like people with “active cancer, people undergoing transplants, people with immunosuppression, people with neurological disorders, people with mental illnesses like schizophrenia”. There are also people with obesity over 35 imc (body mass index) and diabetics with type I diabetes who are vaccinated according to their age group.

The aim is to speed up vaccination and provide more protection for the age groups with the highest mortality rates associated with Covid-19. On the other hand, protection should be given to people with diseases that, if infected, are at risk of a more serious disease, regardless of age.

The PUBLIC had already announced the proposal of the Committee of Experts of the Directorate-General for Health, which proposed the inclusion of immunocompromised patients, transplant patients, people with some neuromuscular diseases, type 1 diabetes and obesity (body mass index a from 35), heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, coronary artery disease, acute myocardial infarction, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and others.Some of these diseases were already part of the original plan, but only for people over 50.