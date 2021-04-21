The government will submit a proposal to fight corruption to parliament by the end of the month

The government has announced that it will submit to the Assembly of the Republic by the end of the month the legislative proposal that will implement the measures set out in the national anti-corruption strategy. The information was released this morning at the Conference of Heads of State or Government by its spokeswoman, Socialist Maria de Luz Rosinha.

According to Maria da Luz Rosinha, the proposed law will bring about “changes in the criminal field and in criminal proceedings”. Only later will a date be set for the debate, at which the parliamentary benches can take part in legislative initiatives.

The national anti-corruption strategy was approved by the cabinet on March 18.

The agenda of the parliamentary plenary session is closed by the end of May (with two weekly meetings). On May 5, the increase to three meetings a week will be discussed at a conference of heads of state or government. If approved, the anti-corruption debate can begin in May.

This morning’s Conference of Heads of State or Government also planned a debate with the Prime Minister and potentative meetings (in which the parties exclusively determined the subject of the debate) of BE (May 26) and CDS (27) for May 18.

A state of emergency meeting will be held next week, but it will only take place if the intention to extend is confirmed.