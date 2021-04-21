The BIP / ZIP brand footprints have already been taken by the city | marked Lisbon City Hall

From the gardens you can see the aqueduct, the trains and, on the other side, the Serafina and Liberdade neighborhoods. If we stop looking for a moment, it is like returning to Lisbon from the farms and the city that just crossed the great avenues. The truth is that the city has grown, urbanized, buildings and wide streets have been built. In Campolide, the city and the countryside of Lisbon still coexist door-to-door. There are still gardens in Quinta do Tarujo where you can put your hands on the ground.

About five years ago, residents of the area and the ADM Estrela Association looked at a deserted land and saw behind the rubble and stone that was huddled there. There some residents, especially older ones, already had some secret gardens or other areas of the city. So why not clean up those lots and try to bear fruit from there?

They did that. First so that the residents could get food there and then so that the students of the Marquesa de Alorna school group could learn how to prepare the land and follow the process of growing vegetables and fruits and of course the harvest, explains Rita Saraiva from the ADM Estrela Association, one of the supporters of the initiative.

The project started still without BIP / ZIP, and in 2018 they received funding and expanded it to other classes.

On the property of the resident Carlos Alves, the little gardeners took the hoe, dug the earth and planted it. “It was an opportunity to bring the children into the country,” says Carlos. The children and the great gardeners eventually founded a brand, Alfaz’Ema, with products from these gardens, especially aromatic herbs, which they sold at small fairs.

António Carvalho is also one of the residents who wanted to keep a piece of land in order to plant his vegetable garden and take from there what the land gives. The 43 year old lives for the country. He likes to see kale, onions, garlic and tomatoes grow. And I would also like to see how the children move the earth. The pandemic interrupted this project, although there is also a corner in schools where vegetables are grown.

These seven lots were also a way to strengthen relationships with the neighborhood. In these areas where there is more vulnerability, the so-called neighborhoods or Priority Intervention Zones (BIP / ZIP), life is not always easy. And that’s why this municipal program was launched a decade ago: to make life in these parts of the city easier, with better conditions, with less stigma and problems. Basically, those who live in these areas should feel that they have a say in their neighborhood, like the people who live on the large avenues.

For the people of Lisbon – the jewel and the welcomed – who know these areas that are also part of the city, the BIP / ZIP team created a roadmap of ten locations where this intervention was crucial. This list includes the Tarujo Gardens, the Renovar a Mouraria building, projects in Bairro 2 de Maio in Ajuda or in Bairro Padre Cruz in Carnide.

To guide us through these footprints, there is some kind of geodetic landmark in the Campo Grande garden near the kaleidoscope as it is a location near the geodetic center of the city. “From here, the QR code on the sign broadcasts it to all other areas of the city where BIP / ZIP is available,” says Councilor for Housing and Local Development, Paula Marques.

“We want those who come by here in the garden to have the curiosity to know the BIP / ZIP, but above all to Marvila, to the historical center, to Campolide, to Beato, to PRODAC. Get to know the areas and the people who live there. “

In May, the camera will take initiatives to reveal ten physical footprints and ten BIP / ZIP markings across the city.

For the next edition of this municipal program, which is to be launched shortly, the municipality will allow “inter-beeps” applications, ie two areas can compete with a joint project. “We want to keep the idea of ​​local energy and ignition, but we want to have an idea of ​​projects that are best practices and that can be replicated over time and become more sustainable and that can go on for a longer period of time,” notes the councilor.

On the occasion of this festive year and in addition to the video competition that is already taking place, there is also a photography challenge, in collaboration with the city archives, to show the views of the residents of Lisbon about their communities.

Applications, which must indicate the point of view on which this gaze is directed, are open until May 20th. “We want people to have absolute freedom to register what affects them most in their community. Whatever it is, ”says Paula Marques. They can also be portraits of what is not right to alert those who have the ability to change it.