Smart Lighting Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Demand, Outlook and Forecast to 2027

Smart Lighting Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Smart Lighting market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

The Smart Lighting is one of the most important lighting solutions for providing solution for both indoor and outdoor purposes with latest advanced technology products such as LEDs, Luminaires, fluorescent bulbs and others. The smart lighting is used to offer better energy efficiency as compared to traditional incandescent and halogen options. The main purpose is to deliver durability in terms of breakage resistant and largely immune to vibrations. The smart lighting offers a wide range of applications in street roadways, tunnel & bridges, architectural, commercial, office lighting, projection lighting.

Global Smart Lighting Market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Smart Lighting Market Scope and Segmentation:

Global smart lighting market is segmented into four notable segments which are offering, installation type, communication technology and application type.

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware is sub- segmented into lights & luminaires, relay units and lighting controls. The lights & luminaires is further sub- segmented into smart bulbs and fixtures. The smart bulbs again sub-segmented into fluorescent lamps (FL) and compact fluorescent lamps (CFL). The lighting controls is sub-segmented into switches & dimmers, LED drivers, sensors and gateways. The switches & dimmers are further sub-segmented into switches, 2manual switches and dimmers. The switches are further sub-segmented into electronic switches. The dimmers are further sub-segmented into wired dimmers and wireless dimmers. The software is sub-segmented into cloud based and local/web-based. The services are sub-segmented into installation services, design & engineering and post-installation services. In 2019, hardware segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD million in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Hardware segment is expected to dominate the global smart lighting market due to the increase in the application of LED lighting products such are bulbs, luminaires and lamps for indoor and outdoor spaces as well as rising awareness regarding energy consumption in LED lighting.



On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation. In 2019, retrofit installation segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Retrofit installation segment is expected to dominate the global smart lighting market due to its low installation cost as compared to new fixtures.

On the basis of communication technology, the market is segmented into wired technology and wireless technology. The wired technology is sub-segmented into power-line communication, wired hybrid protocols, digital addressable lighting interface and power over Ethernet. The wireless technology is sub-segmented into ZIGBEE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, wireless hybrid protocols, EnOcean and 6lowpan. In 2019, wired technologies are growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Wired technology is augmenting the maximum share as it is considered to be 20% – 30% less expensive than their wireless along with reduced energy consumption. Wireless technology is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasting period due to increasing accessibility of open source software and advancement in wireless technologies and rising demand of wireless smart lighting systems for both building and home automation.

On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into outdoor application and indoor application. The outdoor application is sub-segmented into roadways & highways, public places and architectural. The indoor application is sub-segmented into commercial, residential and industrial. The roadway & highway is sub-segmented into street & roadways, highways and tunnels & bridges. The commercial is sub-segmented into office lighting, projection lighting, retail and hospitality. In 2019, residential segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Residential segment is expected to dominate the global smart lighting market due to the increase in the application of lighting control system at homes and workplaces. These are cost saving and helps in reduced energy consumption along with productivity maximization. Wireless technology is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasting period due to increase in usage of smart lighting in many residential areas which mostly utilizes wireless technology lighting solutions such as smartphone using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave, and even wireless radio for better connectivity and easy to access.



Smart Lighting Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Smart Lighting Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Smart Lighting Market Includes:

Some of the major players operating in this market Philips Lighting Holding B.V. , Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. , Hafele, Honeywell International Inc., Cree, Inc. , Digital Lumens, Inc., OSRAM GmbH., Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Legrand SA, Seiko Epson Corporation, Encelium technologies, Virtual Extension, Zumtobel Group AG, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Syska LED and Beam Labs B.V.and among others.

Product Launch:

In May, PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDING B.V. acquired LiteMagic Technologies, which is beneficial in expanding high end portfolio products such as luminaires and control systems in the region of China.

In October, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH launched dynamic in-car lighting, which is beneficial in providing passenger cell, dynamic dimensions, and static light switch for On/Off applications.

In September, Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) launched a new lighting and power management system, which is beneficial in offering efficient lighting, efficient lighting and power-management in retrofit.

In October, Cree, Inc. expanded its industrial lighting portfolio which is linear, high-bay luminaires and beneficial in offering ideal solution for construction and retrofit market.

The Smart Lighting Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Smart Lighting Market

Categorization of the Smart Lighting Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Smart Lighting Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Smart Lighting Market players

