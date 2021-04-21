Semiconductor IP Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 to 2027

Semiconductor IP Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Semiconductor IP market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Semiconductor IP market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 6,961.99 million by 2027. Increasing use of connected devices is driving the growth of the market.

Semiconductor IP is intellectual property of semiconductor core, integrated circuit (IC), block or cell provided by the makers or vendors of semiconductor IP. Semiconductor IP is copyrights of providers in order to generate revenue through licensing and royalties.

Integration of electronics material or devices in different verticals of manufacturing sector will create more revenue for semiconductor IP providers. Advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence are enhancing the growth rate for this market. For instance, according to Design & Reuse around 10-20% productivity increment is observed in automation integrated production and assembly line.

This semiconductor IP market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Semiconductor IP market is segmented of the basis of type, form, IP source, channel and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the market is segmented into CPU SIP, wired SIP, GPU SIP, memory SIP, DSP SIP, library SIP, infrastructure SIP, digital SIP, analog SIP, wireless SIP and others. CPU SIP is dominating the type segment. Rising use of advanced processors in CPU demand for bigger IP, multiple processors are used in CPU such as in processor for OS and in modem. This factor allows market to grow with highest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2027

Based on form, the market is segmented into soft form and hard form. Soft form is dominating the form segment considering its customization features. Soft form can be customized according to target implementation. Processors are usually offered as soft IP and memories are offered as hard IP. Since processor IPs is mostly used, hence soft form is dominating the segment.

Based on IP source, the market is segmented into licensing and royalty. Licensing is dominating the IP source segment as IP licensing easy business model and profit is shared instantly to the vendor, whereas it opposite for royalty based model in which profit directly goes to makers initially. Leading companies are focussing on licensed based semiconductor IPs. For instances, Ceva Inc. is continuously decreasing on its royalty based revenues whereas increasing on licensed based revenues.

Based on channel, the market is segmented into direct sources and internet catalogue. Direct sources are dominating the channel segment considering major companies like Arm limited and Imagination Technologies are offering wide range of products and continuously making evolution in product range which allows clients to directly get IPs from companies at reduced cost.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, telecom, consumer electronics, industrial, defense, commercial, medical and others. Automotive is dominating the end user segment due to vast use of IP cores in automobile industry with introduction of automation. However, telecom is growing at higher rate due to introduction of 5G services and internet revolution.

Semiconductor IP Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Semiconductor IP Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Semiconductor IP Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are Rambus.com, Dolphin Design, Xilinx, Arm Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Siemens, Synopsys, Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, CEVA, Inc., ACHRONIX SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION, Faraday Technology Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, VeriSilicon, Digital Core Design, Dream Chip Technologies GmbH, eMemory Technology Inc., Wave Computing, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Semiconductor IP market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the semiconductor IP market.

For instance,

In November 2019, Synopsys, Inc. acquired DINI Group, which is located in California and is one of the leaders in FPGA boards and solutions. With this acquisition Synopsys, Inc. designed the software that potents the requirement for system-on-chip (SOC) designs.

In November 2017, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. completed the acquisition of SerDes technology from nusemi inc. SerDes technology is about production of ultra-high-speed Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) communication IP. High speed communication can be established using this technology. This SerDes technology addition helped Cadence Design Systems, Inc. to increase its business product portfolio.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for electric vehicles through expanded model range.

The Semiconductor IP Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Semiconductor IP Market

Categorization of the Semiconductor IP Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Semiconductor IP Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Semiconductor IP Market players

