Rape as a Public Crime? Yes, but not only | opinion

Bills were recently passed in parliament to make the violation a public crime – that is, not depending on the victim’s complaint to open an investigation by merely denouncing a third party for coercing the investigation. My position on this is clear: yes, a violation must be a public crime. Do not depend on the victim’s agency at a time in your life when you are particularly troubled. When, in all likelihood, he wants more than anything to get away and get out of his head for what he lived and is unable to decide with conscience and freedom whether or not to complain about the violation.