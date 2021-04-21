Pre-shipment Inspection Market to Grow at a Stayed CAGR from 2020 to 2027

Pre-shipment Inspection Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Pre-shipment Inspection market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

The pre-shipment inspection, as the name suggests, is the inspection before shipment of goods. Pre-shipment inspection process can be done at different stages before shipment such as checking of goods and packaging, quality control or consistency of goods, checking of all documentation and so on. In other words, pre-shipment process has been carried out to reduce the risk of poor quality and non-compliance goods, minimize product recalls and reduce cost. After successful pre-shipment inspection, exporter gets an inspection certificate which indirectly increases the overall sells of goods. The applications of pre-shipment inspection include food and agriculture, chemicals, medical and health care sector, mining, transportation, oil and gas sector and others.

Global Pre-shipment Inspection Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Pre-shipment Inspection Market Scope and Segmentation:

The global pre-shipment inspection market is segmented into three notable segments which are sourcing type, EXIM and application.

On the basis of sourcing type, the market is segmented into in-house and outsourced. In 2019, the in-house segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June, SGS acquired Advanced Metrology Solutions to provide 3D metrology precision services and highly technical inspection measurement processes.

On the basis of EXIM, the market is segmented into export goods and import goods. In 2019, export goods market is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In December, Bureau Veritas acquired ICTK Co., Ltd. ICTK Co., Ltd. is a global transaction & security solution provider that serves more than 200 clients worldwide. The acquisition has been beneficial to make good revenue in Transaction & Security Solution

On the basis of application the market is segmented into consumer goods and retail, agriculture and food, chemicals, construction and infrastructure, industrial and manufacturing, medical devices and life sciences, mining, oil & gas and petroleum, transportation and supply chain and logistics. The transportation segment is sub-segmented into automotive, aerospace, marine and rail. The consumer goods and retail market is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. In November, Bureau Veritas acquired Primary Integration Solutions. Primary Integration Solutions founded in 2005, the reason behind acquisition was to build the most elite mission critical commissioning/data center



Pre-shipment Inspection Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Pre-shipment Inspection Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Pre-shipment Inspection Market Includes:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are AIM Control Group, ALS Limited, Applus+, Asia Quality Focus, AsiaInspection, Bureau Veritas, Cayley Aerospace, CIS Commodity Inspection Services, Cotecna Inspection SA, Eurofins Scientific, Guangdong Inspection, Intertek Group plc, TÜV Nord Group, TÜV Rheinland, TUV SUD, DNV GL AS, and apave.

Recent developments

In August, DEKRA Certification acquired MasterTest. MasterTest is a testing organization and its country-wide network of eleven testing stations. DEKRA Certification more focused in inspection and testing services hence DEKRA Certification acquired MasterTest

In August, Intertek Group PLC acquired Alchemy Systems. Alchemy is the global leader in food and workplace safety training for production workers. Intertek Group plc acquired Alchemy Systems to develop safety training for workers.

In February, ALS Limited acquired Mav-Tech Inc. where, Mav-Tech Inc. provides materials engineering, welder qualification and mechanical testing services to oil, gas and petrochemical industries. The acquisition has been beneficial for expanding overall business by adding welder qualification and mechanical testing services

In June, Applus+ was awarded for the Energy & Industry Division in Spain by UNDP. This award has developed more popularity among present customers.

The Pre-shipment Inspection Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Pre-shipment Inspection Market

Categorization of the Pre-shipment Inspection Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Pre-shipment Inspection Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Pre-shipment Inspection Market players

