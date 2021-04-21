Penalty saves Sporting from defeat in the first division Ich Liga

Sporting scored two goals with Belenenses SAD on Wednesday.

The current leaders therefore run the risk of reducing their lead at the top of the table to four points if FC Porto beat Vitória de Guimarães this Thursday.

In Alvalade, Belenenses SAD proved why they are one of the third best defenders in the I Liga. Having never suffered much discomfort with his goal, the “Blues” opened the gate through Cassierra in a counterattack.

Sporting tried to react and had a sovereign chance when the referee scored a favorable penalty for the foul on Nuno Mendes. But João Mário wasted the maximum penalty a few moments before the break.

Sporting tried to remove the handicap in the second half, but Belenenses SAD managed to fight back and even took advantage of a loud mistake made by goalkeeper Adán. The owner of the Sporting goal passed the ball to Cassierra, who scored twice in the game.

The “lions”, who were disadvantaged by two goals, continued to search for the goal and were awarded only seven minutes after 90 in a header from Palhinha and then in a penalty to punish Tiago Esgaios Ball. Punishment, which this time converted Jovane Cabral.