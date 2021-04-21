Palatants Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | AFB International., Kemin Industries, Inc., Diana Group

The Palatants Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

Global palatants market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising pet adoption rate and changing lifestyle of the people are the factor for the growth of this market.

Palatants are widely used as pet food components to improve food flavour. They have the ability to make the food palatable taste and smell similar to the meat and others flavour. There main function is to enhance the food taste so they can attract the pets to consume foods. These palatants can be organic & conventional and are available in different form such as dry palatants and liquid palatants. The main function of the palatants is to increase the palatability of the pet food.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing awareness about pet’s health and nutritional requirement will drive the market growth

Rising disposable income can also act as a market driver

Growing young population inclination toward pet adoption can also accelerate the growth of this market

Increasing demand for healthy pet food among population will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

High cost of the premium and super premium pet foods will restrain the market growth

High production cost will also hamper the growth of this market

By Nature (Organic, Conventional),

Form (Liquid Palatants, Dry Palatants),

Source (Vegetable Derived Palatants, Meat Derived Palatants)

The PALATANTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Kemin Nutrisurance announced the launch of their new range of natural flavor enhancers for dog food PALTEVA. This specially designed to meet the rising demand of the consumer for formulations made with natural preservatives and ingredients. This new product will be part of the company’s existing natural product portfolio which will support the pet food and rendering industries

In June 2015, Diana Pet Food announced the launch of their new plant in Russia so they can improve the pet food performance. This launch will help the company to improve their production capability and will help them to serve better to their consumers. This will also provide the manufacturer in the country to get better access of the Diana Pet Foods which will strengthen the position of the company

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Palatants Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Palatants Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Palatants

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Palatants industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Palatants Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Palatants Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Palatants Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Palatants Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Palatants Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Palatants Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Palatants Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Palatants Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Palatants Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

