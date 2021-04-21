The Octofluoropropane Market report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market

Key Market Players in Octofluoropropane Market:

The major players covered in the octofluoropropane market report are Praxair Technology, Inc., Linde plc, Messer Austria GmbH, PanGas AG, SHOWA DENKO K.K, Kanto Denka Kogyo Co.Ltd., F2 Chemicals Ltd, Electronic Fluorocarbons, LLC and Air Products Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Overview:

Octofluoropropane market will grow at a rate of 3.30% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for electrical industry generates the demand for electronics specialty gases which acts as a vital factor driving the growth of octofluoropropane market.Octofluoropropane is a type of colorless and odorless gas, having molecular formulae – C3F8 and has 90% purity range. There are numerous alternative names of octofluoropropane such as halocarbon 218, halon-38, and perfluoropropane among others. It is generally produced by fluorination or the fowler process. It is a high molecular weight inert gas with low solubility in the water and a low diffusion coefficient. It has a wide range of applications due to its superior properties and is also used in numerous end-use industries especially electronics, medical and other physical industries. The primary applications of this gas includes ingredient in refrigeration mixtures, in contrast-enhanced ultrasound and in plugging procedures in medical sector.

Market Growth drivers:

