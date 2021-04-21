Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Remote visual inspection in aerospace increases demand, stringent safety guidelines and government protocols, automated NDT devices expected to see most demand, the power industry is boomed by continuous investment in nuclear plants and outsourcing of non-core activities and technical resource constraints driving the market. On the other hand, lack of skilled equipment operators and high cost of NDT equipment slowing down acceptance is hampering the growth of market.

Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market Scope and Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is segmented into services and equipment. Services are further sub segmented into inspection, consulting, training and others. Equipment are further sub segmented into ultrasonic test equipment, radiography test equipment, visual inspection equipment, magnetic particle test equipment, penetrant test equipment, eddy current testing equipment, acoustic emission testing equipment and others. In 2018, services market segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

On the basis of mode of testing, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is segmented into surface testing, volumetric testing, condition monitoring and integrity inspection. In 2018, surface testing segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

On the basis of application, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is classified into flaw detection, leak detection, dimensional measurement, physical analysis, chemical analysis, plasma emission testing, corrosion emission testing, and others. Among these, in 2018 physical analysis dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2025.

On the basis of industry, the global nondestructive testing services and equipment market is classified into automotive, oil and gas, energy and power, aerospace and defence and others. Among these, in 2018 oil and gas dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2025. Among these, in 2018 oil and gas dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2025.

Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

Key Drivers:

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of remote visual inspection in aerospace increases demand, stringent safety guidelines and government protocols, automated NDT devices expected to see most demand, the power industry is boomed by continuous investment in nuclear plants and outsourcing of non-core activities and technical resource constraints driving the market.

Key Points:

General Electric is going to dominate the nondestructive testing services and equipment market following with Olympus Corporation, MISTRAS Group, Inc, Pfinder KG, Intertek Group plc, Nikon Metrology NV, Ashtead Technology, Sonatest, Bosello High Technology srl among others.

Surface testing segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Olympus Corporation

MISTRAS Group, Inc

Pfinder KG

Intertek Group plc

Nikon Metrology NV

Ashtead Technology

Sonatest

Bosello High Technology srl

General Electric

The Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market

Categorization of the Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Nondestructive Testing Services and Equipment Market players

