Network Packet Broker Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecasts up to 2027

Network packet broker market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on network packet broker provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.

Network packet broker market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on network packet broker provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Network packet broker, also teemed as NPB, is a type of device that offers a collection of monitoring tools and is located between tools and device infrastructure. It helps to re-strengthen network security by providing monitoring, security and acceleration on tools for their applications and eradicating repetitive data and protecting monitoring tools from being congested.

The growing need for simplified data center management, as well as automation, is the main factor that will fuel network packet broker market growth rate during forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the high demand for cloud services is also flourishing the growth of the network packet broker market. Also the rising number of connecting devices associated with increasing security concerns resulting in high demand for monitoring and security tools, thus positively impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the ever-increasing number of multimedia content on the internet are also acting as an active growth driver towards the growth of the network packet broker market. Besides this, the increasing use of bare-metal switches and introduction of cost-effective network packet broker are also largely lifting the network packet broker market’s growth. However, presence of self-reliant better servers is acting as the major limitations for the growth of network packet broker in the above mentioned forecasted period. In contrast, the compatibility with different data center architectures has the potential to challenge the network packet broker market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Furthermore, the rapid surge in internet multimedia content and web applications are also creating a huge demand for network packet broker as well as lifting the growth of the network packet broker market.

Likewise, the increasing trend of bare-metal switches along with rising bandwidth requirements in data centers will further cater ample new opportunities that will lead to the growth of the network packet broker market in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Network Packet Broker Market Scope and Segmentation:

Network packet broker market is segmented on the basis of bandwidth, network set-up, security tools and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The bandwidth segment of the network packet broker market is segmented into 1 gbps and 10 gbps, 40 gbps and 100 gbps.

On the basis of network set-up, the network packet broker market is segmented into on-premise, virtual and cloud.

Based on security tools, the network packet broker market is segmented into passive and active (inline).

On the basis of end user, the network packet broker market is segmented into enterprise, service providers and government organizations. Enterprise is further segmented into small and medium–sized enterprise (SME) and large enterprise.

Network Packet Broker Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Network Packet Broker Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Network Packet Broker Market Includes:

The major players covered in the network packet broker market report are NETSCOUT, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies, Gigamon, APCON, Garland Technology, Network Critical, Pico Quantitative Trading LLC, Microtel Innovation S.r.l, Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Plixer, LLC., cPacket Networks, Niagara Networks, Profitap HQ B.V., CGS Tower Networks, Datacom, 5FeetNetworks Oy, Cisco Systems, Inc., and ECI TELECOM among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Network Packet Broker Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Network Packet Broker Market

Categorization of the Network Packet Broker Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Network Packet Broker Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Network Packet Broker Market players

