Multivitamin Tablets Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | Amway; Abbott; Bayer; Arkopharma; Pfizer; Nature’s Bounty

Global multivitamin tablets market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness amongst individuals regarding the importance of consuming a healthy, nutritious dietary intake.

Multivitamin tablets are additional supplement products available in the form of tablets that are consumed to make-up for the necessary vitamins which cannot be consumed through a conventional diet. These supplements are consumed for treatment of various deficiencies relating to nutrition and health in humans. It is highly essential for pregnant women as they require consuming a variety of nutritional components for the foetus as well.

Increasing focus of the global population regarding the maintenance of their well-being and health; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High growth being experienced in the medical-specialty nutritional supplements demand can also drive the market growth

High adoption rate from the sports-based nutritional supplements amid higher rate of population taking part in sports activities professionally; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Availability of various substitute products in the form of organic foods; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Increasing rate of adoption for functional ingredients and functional goods can restrict the market growth

By Application (Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, Others),

End-User (Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants),

Distribution Channel (OTC, Prescribed)

In September 2017, Eisai Co., Ltd. announced the launch of Vitamin B2 tablet, “Chocola BB Plus”, for Taiwan region, with future expansion plans already in place for the areas where the product will be made available. The series of products of which Chocola BB Plus belongs to is widely accepted as a nutritional supplement for women

In November 2016, Mylan N.V. announced the launch of “ADEKplus”, a nutritious multivitamin supplement for individuals suffering from pancreatic exocrine insufficiency (PEI). The product provides consumer with Vitamins A,D, E and K, all in one tablet reducing the need of patients suffering from cystic fibrosis to consume a number of different vitamin supplements

