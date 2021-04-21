Millimeter Wave Technology Market is to register a Massive CAGR of 35.39% in the forecast period 2026 Millimeter Wave Technology Market Segmented By Product, By Frequency Band, By License Type, By Application, By Component and By Region

Millimeter wave (also called as millimeter band) is a band of spectrum which ranges between 30 gigahertz (Ghz) to 300 gigahertz (Ghz). Millimeter wave, which is additionally identified by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) as very high frequency (VHF) or extremely high frequency (EHF), can be utilized for the high-speed wireless broadband communications. The millimeter wave is the undeveloped band of spectrum which may be employed in a broad range of product and services such as point-to-point, high speed wireless local area networks (WLANs) and broadband access.

Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market is to register a healthy CAGR of 35.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to bandwidth-intensive application, growing mobile data traffic and millimeter wave in small-cell backhaul networks.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market are REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks LLC, Keysight Technologies, NEC Corporation, SAGE Millimeter, Inc., Siklu Inc.,, Aviat Networks,, Farran Technology, Millimeter Wave Products Inc, Millivision Technologies, Vubiq Networks, Inc., E-Band Communications, LLC. , Smiths Group plc, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., ELVA-1, Proxim Wireless, National Instruments, Planar Monolithics Industries, Inc., Sivers IMA, Smiths Interconnect and NXP Semiconductors among others.

Segmentation : Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market

By Product

Scanner System

Active Systems

Passive Systems

Radar and Satellite Communications Systems

Perimeter Surveillance

Radar Systems Application-Specific Radar Systems

Satellite Communication Systems

Telecommunication Equipment

Mobile Backhaul Equipment

Small-Cell Equipment

Macro cell Equipment

By Frequency Band

Band Between 24 GHz and 57 GHz

Band Between 57 GHz and 86 GHz

E-Band

V-Band

Band Between 86 GHz and 300 GHz

By License Type

Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

Fully Licensed Frequency Millimetre Wave

By Application

Mobile and Telecom

5G Cellular (Inception in 2020/2021)

Consumer and Commercial

Healthcare

Industrial

Automotive and Transportation

Autonomous Vehicle

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Imaging

By Component

Antennas and Transceiver Components

Frequency Sources and Related Components

Communication and Networking Components

Imaging Components

RF and Radio Components

Sensors and Controls

Interface Components

Power and Battery Components

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In February 2018, Siklu Inc. announces a fresh mobile scope of 10 Gigabit per second (Gbps). The fresh EtherHaul 800 offers a secure fiber expansion resolution when there is fiber and Greenfield Gigabit storage if no fibre is possible. It can be operated over 70/80GHz interference-free channels. Multiple technical developments are used by the EtherHaul 8010 to provide powerful ten Gbps full duplex capacity over larger ranges. The EH-8010 is the first in the 8000 item sequence of a fresh Siklu system. An additional item integrating the key techniques for elevated capacity and strong link budget will be stated in 2018.

In September 2017, The Company Ducommun Incorporated finished the acquisition of LS Holdings Company, LLC. The acquisition is aimed to expand the technology for the aerospace and defense industries in countless uses. The purchase was closed for USD 60 Million in cash.

Country Level Analysis

The Millimeter Wave Technology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Millimeter Wave Technology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Millimeter Wave Technology Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Millimeter Wave Technology market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Millimeter Wave Technology market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Millimeter Wave Technology market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

