Millimeter Wave Technology Market is to register a Massive CAGR of 35.39% in the forecast period 2026
Millimeter Wave Technology Market Segmented By Product, By Frequency Band, By License Type, By Application, By Component and By Region
Millimeter wave (also called as millimeter band) is a band of spectrum which ranges between 30 gigahertz (Ghz) to 300 gigahertz (Ghz). Millimeter wave, which is additionally identified by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) as very high frequency (VHF) or extremely high frequency (EHF), can be utilized for the high-speed wireless broadband communications. The millimeter wave is the undeveloped band of spectrum which may be employed in a broad range of product and services such as point-to-point, high speed wireless local area networks (WLANs) and broadband access.
Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market is to register a healthy CAGR of 35.39% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to bandwidth-intensive application, growing mobile data traffic and millimeter wave in small-cell backhaul networks.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market are REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks LLC, Keysight Technologies, NEC Corporation, SAGE Millimeter, Inc., Siklu Inc.,, Aviat Networks,, Farran Technology, Millimeter Wave Products Inc, Millivision Technologies, Vubiq Networks, Inc., E-Band Communications, LLC. , Smiths Group plc, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., ELVA-1, Proxim Wireless, National Instruments, Planar Monolithics Industries, Inc., Sivers IMA, Smiths Interconnect and NXP Semiconductors among others.
Segmentation : Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market
By Product
Scanner System
Active Systems
Passive Systems
Radar and Satellite Communications Systems
Perimeter Surveillance
Radar Systems Application-Specific Radar Systems
Satellite Communication Systems
Telecommunication Equipment
Mobile Backhaul Equipment
Small-Cell Equipment
Macro cell Equipment
By Frequency Band
Band Between 24 GHz and 57 GHz
Band Between 57 GHz and 86 GHz
E-Band
V-Band
Band Between 86 GHz and 300 GHz
By License Type
Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave
Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave
Fully Licensed Frequency Millimetre Wave
By Application
Mobile and Telecom
5G Cellular (Inception in 2020/2021)
Consumer and Commercial
Healthcare
Industrial
Automotive and Transportation
Autonomous Vehicle
Military, Defense, and Aerospace
Imaging
By Component
Antennas and Transceiver Components
Frequency Sources and Related Components
Communication and Networking Components
Imaging Components
RF and Radio Components
Sensors and Controls
Interface Components
Power and Battery Components
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In February 2018, Siklu Inc. announces a fresh mobile scope of 10 Gigabit per second (Gbps). The fresh EtherHaul 800 offers a secure fiber expansion resolution when there is fiber and Greenfield Gigabit storage if no fibre is possible. It can be operated over 70/80GHz interference-free channels. Multiple technical developments are used by the EtherHaul 8010 to provide powerful ten Gbps full duplex capacity over larger ranges. The EH-8010 is the first in the 8000 item sequence of a fresh Siklu system. An additional item integrating the key techniques for elevated capacity and strong link budget will be stated in 2018.
- In September 2017, The Company Ducommun Incorporated finished the acquisition of LS Holdings Company, LLC. The acquisition is aimed to expand the technology for the aerospace and defense industries in countless uses. The purchase was closed for USD 60 Million in cash.
Country Level Analysis
The Millimeter Wave Technology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Millimeter Wave Technology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Major Highlights of Millimeter Wave Technology Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Millimeter Wave Technology market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Millimeter Wave Technology market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Millimeter Wave Technology market.
