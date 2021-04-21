Micro-Inverter Market 2021 Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2028

Micro inverters are the type of an innovative technology that acts just like a basic conventional inverter which is used to convert direct current (DC) into alternate current (AC) from the energy stored inside the solar panels. These inverters regulate and alternate the current for the usage of energy in small electronic devices. The rise in usage of photovoltaic power (PV) systems has raised the demand for these inverters significantly.

Micro-inverter market will grow at a rate of 18.70% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising technical advantages of micro-inverters over conventional solar inverters is a vital factor driving the growth of micro-inverter market

Rising significant capital inflows in renewable energy sector is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increased demand for micro-inverters due to their remote monitoring capabilities, rising number of residential solar rooftop installations, increase in the benefits and awareness about the renewable energy sources along with increased adoption, rising cost-effectiveness and increased developments of these products increasing their technological capabilities, thus increasing the demand for micro inverters, increasing residential solar system installation, rising reliability and safety and increased output and cost-efficiency are the major factors among others driving the micro-inverter market.

With the wide ranging Micro-Inverter market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the micro-inverter market report are Enphase Energy, Altenergy Power System Inc., SunPower Corporation, Siemens AG, Zhejiang Envertech Corporation Limited, Renesola, Darfon Electronics Corp., AEconversion GmbH & Co. KG., SMA Solar Technology AG, Sparq Systems, Omnik New Energy, Sensata Technologies Inc., EnluxSolar Co. Ltd., U R Energy, Samil Power Co. Ltd., ABB, Delta Energy Systems, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Micro-Inverter Market

Micro-inverter market is segmented on the basis of type, component, communication technology, connection, sales channel and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the micro-inverter market is segmented into single phase and three phase.

On the basis of component, the micro-inverter market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on communication technology, the micro-inverter market is segmented into wired and wireless.

Based on connection, the micro-inverter market is segmented into stand-alone and grid-connected.

Based on sales channel, the micro-inverter market is segmented into direct and indirect.

The micro-inverter market is also segmented on the basis of application into residential, commercial and PV power plant.

Country Level Analysis

The Micro-Inverter market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Micro-Inverter market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Micro-Inverter Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Micro-Inverter market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Micro-Inverter market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Micro-Inverter market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

