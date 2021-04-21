Marítimo wins the Rio Ave and leaves the relegation places | I league

Marítimo defeated Rio Ave 1-0 on Wednesday in a game of the 28th round of the Portuguese First League and left the relegation zone in the championship.

In Funchal, Cameroonian striker Joel Tagueu scored the only place in the game after 12 minutes that allowed Marítimo, who came after a defeat, to leave the relegation zone and move up to 16th place, which gives access to the “game”. -off ”of maintenance, adding 27 points, the same as Famalicão, 15th, who has less than one game.

Rio Ave, which played its sixth game in a row without a win in the championship (two defeats and four draws), is 13th in the I League with 29 points.