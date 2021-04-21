LiDAR Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

LiDAR Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive LiDAR market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

The LiDAR market is estimated to reach a value of USD 14,810.94 million by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25.00% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on LiDAR provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

LiDAR is a kind of light detection and ranging or laser imaging detection and ranging. LiDAR technology is remote sensing in which light is used in the form of laser to appraise variable distances to the earth. LiDAR is considered as a combination of 3D scanning and laser scanning, therefore it is also known as 3D laser scanning.

The high adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs is expected to influence the growth of LiDAR market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Likewise the increase in adoption of LiDAR in engineering and construction applications and emergence of 4D LiDAR are also expected to flourish the growth of the LiDAR market. Also the easy regulations related to the use of commercial drones in different applications and rise use of LiDAR in geographical information system (GIS) applications are also anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market. In addition, the high investment in LiDAR startups by automotive giants is also projected to act as an active growth drivers towards the growth of the LiDAR market.

However, the easy availability of low-cost and lightweight photogrammetric systems along with various safety threats related to UAVs and autonomous cars are expected to act as the major restrictions for the growth of LiDAR in the above mentioned forecasted period, whereas the high cost of LiDAR services and inadequate availability of geospatial data can challenge the LiDAR market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Likewise, the rapid technological shifts with the adoption of solid-state, MEMS, flash LiDAR, and other LiDAR technologies and high development of better geospatial solutions using sensor fusion are expected to cater ample new opportunities that will lead to the growth of the LiDAR market in the above mentioned forecasted period.

LiDAR Market Scope and Segmentation:

The LiDAR market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, type, installation type, range, service, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on component, the LiDAR market is segmented into laser scanners, navigation and positioning systems and others. Navigation and positioning systems have further been segmented into Global Positioning System (GPS) and inertial measurement unit (IMU). Others have further been segmented into camera, high-precision clock and other accessories.

On the basis of technology, the LiDAR market is segmented into 2D LiDAR, 3D LiDAR and 4D LiDAR.

On the basis of type, the LiDAR market is segmented into mechanical and solid-state.

Based on installation type, the LiDAR market is segmented into airborne LiDAR and ground-based LiDAR. Airborne LiDAR has further been segmented into bathymetric LiDAR and topographic. Ground-based LiDAR has further been segmented into mobile LiDAR and static LiDAR.

The range segment of the LiDAR market is segmented into short, medium and long.

On the basis of service, the LiDAR market is segmented into LiDAR data processing, aerial surveying, asset management, GIS service, ground-based surveying, mapping and modelling and others. LiDAR data processing has further been segmented into data acquisition, point cloud classification and 3D visualization.

Based on application, the LiDAR market is segmented into corridor mapping, engineering, environment, ADAS and driverless cars, exploration, urban planning, cartography and meteorology. Corridor mapping has further been segmented into roadways, railways and others. Environment has further been segmented into forest management, coastline management, pollution modeling, agriculture, wind farm and precision forestry. Exploration has further been segmented into oil and gas and mining.

On the basis of end user, the LiDAR market is segmented into defense and aerospace, civil engineering, archaeology, forestry and agriculture, mining industry and transportation.

LiDAR Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global LiDAR Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the LiDAR Market Includes:

The major players covered in the LiDAR market report are Trimble Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, Teledyne Optech, FARO, SICK AG, Quantum Spatial, SureStar, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., YELLOWSCAN, GeoKno, Phoenix LiDAR Systems, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., ZX Lidars, Vaisala, Waymo LLC, Valeo, Lumibird Canada, and Ouster, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The LiDAR Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the LiDAR Market

Categorization of the LiDAR Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, LiDAR Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different LiDAR Market players

