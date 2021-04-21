Letters to the director’s opinion

European Super League

There is an oligopoly in football that has become unacceptable, as you rightly point out in the title of yesterday’s editorial. The creation of a European football competition outside the umbrella of UEFA – the real masters of the oligopoly – seems to me to be a very interesting initiative in terms of the exercise of the free initiative of those who intend to play football outside the established limits of the powers and outside the influence of the powers State Spheres. Basically outside of the monopoly.

If they want to build this new championship, they have to recruit workers who are now just as good on other teams because the players are not slaves but workers who, of course, are trying to make a living as much as possible. Football belongs to everyone. Football shows too. How can we understand today that four or twenty teams have been prevented from playing freely with each other? And who, on the other hand, would consider it legitimate to force them to compete in championships they no longer want to be in?

Luís Nogueira Martins, Amadora

Chorudo business

The creation of a European football super league reserved for 20 rich and famous clubs has sparked a large number of protests from companies that will lose the “pot” in the future. And don’t come with regulations or justice that is as low as it is before. Football, an activity of passions, joys and sadness, has long been a big thing that has many millions of dollars in investment. The insolence with which people are “bought” or “sold”, good football players, wealth makers, is on the verge of pornography.

The scandal that companies in certain countries “own” foreign football clubs is absolutely negligible and shows that football has become a scandalous source of income. The fabulous wages and game awards that many players, coaches and managers earn are real attacks on society. It has long been known that the president of a well-known Portuguese club made more than a million euros in one year. A well-known Portuguese coach has since been sacked by an English club and, according to the country’s press, earns 17.5 million euros a year. So I see no reason why the main creators of this mega-business don’t want for themselves the fabulous profits that this “sports” activity generates.

Carlos Leal, Lisbon

The Super League of Shame

This idea of ​​some elite clubs who consider themselves special, to have a Super League just for them, is a real departure. Do you want to kill soccer forever? It is a shame that positions of responsibility in sport are not filled by men with sporting values, but by greedy despots who only see business for their own benefit. Okay, professional football has long been ceased to be a sport, it is an excellent business that draws the refuge of traders and money launderers. Is it a coincidence that six English clubs took part in this unspeakable idea, one of the countries where football takes refugees from millionaires from dictatorships and shows up right after “Brexit”?

Ricardo Rodrigues, Paço D’Arcos

The Portuguese like to fall

“Only those who want to go to the second”, by Rui Tavares on April 19 in PÚBLICO, forgets that the main characters responsible for the arrival of so many bright children in power are Portuguese. The parties in government win the elections with a qualified majority. The Portuguese don’t take to the streets to protest like they did in Spain and France. The Portuguese complain about the sofa and the terraces. Livre is a clear example of the distancing of the population. The party of Rui Tavares presents interesting proposals. However, the vote is still ongoing. The same applies to Paulo Morais’ party. This tireless fighter against corruption is being ignored at the time of the vote. The Portuguese people have what they deserve. If Rui Pinto is convicted, I want to see how many Portuguese people will take to the streets in protest.

Ademar Costa, Póvoa de Varzim

Legs in the air

Almost every time Minister Pedro Nuno Santos speaks, it is screwed up. The day before yesterday he said in a further announcement session (specialty of the house) that the termination of the flights from TAP to Porto-Lisbon was a sign of development. With all due respect, I ask someone with common sense in the government to explain to the minister how a high-speed rail link would develop (I don’t understand why you want a high-speed link over a distance of about 300 km). In this way you can reduce the current call time (in the best case around 3 hours) to 1 hour 45-2 hours. It takes at least 10 years to complete a high-speed line. As Keynes would say, in the medium term we are all dead.

Mário Rui Martins, Matosinhos