Kombucha Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | KeVita.com; Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC; Buchi Kombucha

Key players include KeVita.com; Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC; Buchi Kombucha; humm kombucha; Hain Celestial; Revive Kombucha; Kosmic Kombucha; LIVE Soda, LLC; Wonder Drink Kombucha; AUSTRALIAN ORGANIC FOOD & BEVERAGE CO PTY LTD; GT'S LIVING FOODS; THE COCA-COLA COMPANY; NessAlla Kombucha; The Bu Kombucha; BREW DR. KOMBUCHA; Health-Ade, LLC; Hudson River Foods, Inc.; Remedy Drinks and rok Kombucha among others.

Global kombucha market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 21.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovations and expanded flavour offerings provided by various manufacturers.

Kombucha is a kind of tea that is defined as a fermented beverage which is alcoholic and sweet in taste. The beverage is generally utilized due to its large scale functionality and health benefits. The drink is a sparkling fermented beverage created from green or black tea, fermented from bacteria or yeast. Various flavours are added in the kombucha to provide different tastes. Widely accepted ingredient utilized for fermentation of kombucha is “SCOBY” which is symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing concerns regarding the health of individuals resulting in adoption of healthier alternatives for drinks is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing benefits associated with the kombucha regarding the individual health such as diabetic prevention and others also expect to drive the growth of the market

Easy manufacturing process and greater investments undergoing in the manufacturing and distribution process is expected to boost the growth of the market

High costs associated with the bottling and distribution in the supply of the product is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the quality of the product due to the recent incidences of the product being recalled by various manufacturers is expected to restrict the adoption rate

By Consumer Demographic (Male, Female),

Ingredient Type (Yeast, Bacteria, Mold, Others),

Product (Organic, Non-Organic),

Type (Original, Flavoured),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health Stores, Online Retailers, Others),

Packaging Type (Glass Bottles, Cans)

In September 2018, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY announced that they had acquired “Organic & Raw Trading Co.” the company operating the “MOJO” brand of kombucha beverage offerings. This acquisition is the first step taken by the company in entering into the kombucha beverages. The growing demand for organic, healthy & probiotic drinks is another factor behind this acquisition by The COCA-COLA COMPANY

In November 2016, PepsiCo, Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire KeVita, extending PepsiCo, Inc.’s healthy beverage offerings. This acquisition is evidence of the strategy adopted by PepsiCo, Inc. in providing performance beverage alternatives which are designed to meet the customer’s demand for healthy lifestyles

Chapter 1 Kombucha Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Kombucha

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Kombucha industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Kombucha Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Kombucha Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Kombucha Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Kombucha Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Kombucha Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Kombucha Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Kombucha Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Kombucha Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

